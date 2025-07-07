Five acquisitions announced since the beginning of the year

Legrand (Paris:LR) is actively pursuing its targeted development strategy, with the announcement today of two new acquisitions.

Amperio Project is a Swiss specialist in busbars. Based in Murten, the company employs around 20 people and has annual sales of over €4 million. Following Computer Room Solutions (CRS) in Australia and Linkk Busway Systems in Malaysia, Amperio Project is the third acquisition of the year in datacenters.

Quitérios1 is a leading Portuguese player in electrical and digital modular distribution boards. Based in Mira, the company employs more than 100 people and has annual sales of nearly €20 million.

Benoît Coquart, Legrand's Chief Executive Officer; commented:

"We are very pleased with these two new acquisitions, which bring the number of transactions announced since the beginning of the year to five, for a total annual revenue of more than €100 million. These investments are fully in line with our strategic roadmap for 2030, which includes strengthening our positions in fast-growing segments related to the energy and digital transition."

Key financial dates : • 2025 first-half results : July 31, 2025 "Quiet period2" starts : July 1, 2025 • 2025 nine months results : November 6, 2025 "Quiet period2" starts : October 7, 2025

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings).

Legrand reported sales of €8.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com

_____________________________ 1 Subject to customary closing conditions 2 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results

