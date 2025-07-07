Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset manager, announces a capital raise for its portfolio company Egis, reaffirming its long-term commitment to supporting the company's international expansion. This transaction marks the launch of Tikehau Capital's first private equity continuation fund dedicated to Egis, with a size exceeding €1 billion. The fund aims to support Egis' growth trajectory and accelerate its global development, particularly through strategic acquisitions.

This investment is backed by the second vintage of Tikehau Capital's flagship private equity decarbonisation strategy, as well as a leading group of investors including as co-lead investors:

A consortium comprising of Apollo S3 and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA") and

Neuberger Berman (managed funds on behalf of clients).

This transaction marks the fourth investment made through the second vintage of Tikehau Capital's private equity strategy dedicated to decarbonisation. With this transaction, the second vintage has surpassed €2 billion in capital raised, just one year after its first closing, reaching a size 1.5 times larger than its predecessor.

Egis is a global leader in architecture, consulting, engineering, construction and mobility services. The company designs, develops and operates smart infrastructure and buildings that address climate change challenges while fostering more balanced, sustainable and resilient development.

Tikehau Capital initially acquired from Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC) a control position in Egis in January 2022 through the first vintage of its flagship private equity decarbonisation strategy to support Egis' objectives of executing strategic acquisitions to expand internationally. Egis exceeded the growth targets it set out in 2022 several years ahead of plan; and since then it has more than doubled its EBITDA and exceeded its revenue targets, with revenue surpassing €2.2 billion in 2024.

The capital raise secured via the continuation fund managed by Tikehau Capital should enable Egis to continue this journey and will support its next growth phase, in which the company aims to double its size by 2028 and further solidify its position as a global leader in the decarbonisation of transport, cities and energy. In addition, as part of this transaction, the continuation vehicle also benefits from additional subscription commitments to support future capital increases, supporting Egis with the necessary financial resources to pursue its successful buy-and-build-strategy. CDC remains a key shareholder to support Egis' development.

Tikehau Capital's decarbonization strategy focuses on investing in companies at the forefront of global electrification, resource and energy efficiency, low-carbon solutions and climate adaptation. Through this investment strategy, Tikehau Capital continues to support businesses that play a critical role in meeting the growing global energy demand while reducing the carbon footprint of the economy and enhancing its resilience.

Mathieu Badjeck and Pierre Abadie, Co-Heads of Tikehau Capital's Private Equity Decarbonisation Strategy, and Emmanuel Laillier, Private Equity Chief Investment Officer at Tikehau Capital, declared:"Reinvesting in Egis through our second vintage is a natural step in our mission to back transformative companies driving the decarbonisation of the economy. This next chapter of Egis' growth promises to be even more ambitious, and we are excited to build on its strong momentum, further scaling its impact worldwide. Over the past three years, Egis' management has demonstrated outstanding leadership, successfully driving rapid expansion, strategic acquisitions and operational excellence. We are thrilled to continue this partnership as Egis seeks to strengthen its position as a global leader in sustainable infrastructure and low-carbon solutions."

Laurent Germain, CEO of Egis, and Olivier Gouirand, CFO of Egis, said:"We are grateful for the continued support of our shareholder, Tikehau Capital. Since 2022, our journey has demonstrated the full potential of a strong collaboration between Egis' management and the Tikehau Capital private equity team, helping to transform Egis and strengthen its position among industry leaders. Tikehau Capital's confidence has enabled us to pursue our ambitious strategic plan, "Impact the Future", with determination aiming to join the top 10 construction engineering companies and tackle the challenge of decarbonisation. We welcome Apollo S3, ADIA and Neuberger Berman and appreciate their trust. This transaction reaffirms the relevance of our strategy and our ability to achieve our ambitions together with our 20,500 employees. With future investment commitments, Egis will be able to strengthen its capital base and pursue new strategic M&A opportunities, particularly in North America, where we aim to build a platform that matches the scale of the market."

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management Group with €50.6 billion of assets under management (at 31 March 2025). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (credit, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi asset and special opportunities strategies. Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives. Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.2 billion of shareholders' equity at 31 December 2024), the Group invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies. Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 750 employees (at 31 March 2025) across its 17 offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America. Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

ABOUT EGIS

Egis is a leading global architectural, consulting, construction engineering, operations and mobility services firm. We create and operate intelligent infrastructures and buildings that respond to the climate emergency and contribute to more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development.Operating in 100 countries, Egis puts the expertise of its 20,500 employees at the service of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovations accessible to all projects. Through its wide range of activities, Egis is a key player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

