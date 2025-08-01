Regulatory News:
Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO):
Article L. 233-8 II of the French commercial code
Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Financial Markets Authority
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
notional(1)
exercisable(2)
31 July 2025
175,247,840
175,247,840
172,478,794
(1) The notional voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights which are attached to all the shares, including those with no voting rights (statement in compliance with the article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Financial Markets Authority).
(2) The exercisable voting rights correspond to the total number of shares exercisable at shareholders meetings. They are calculated on the basis of the total number of voting rights attached to the total number of actions, net of the shares with no voting rights (treasury shares…).


