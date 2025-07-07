Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision n°2021-01, dated 22 June 2021, renewing the establishment of an accepted market practice for liquidity agreements relating to shares, Verallia (Euronext Paris: VRLA) hereby makes available to the public its H1 2025 half-yearly report regarding the liquidity agreement entered into with Rothschild Martin Maurel on 20 December 2019 and which came into force on 6 January 2020:

Available means as of 30 June 2025:

- 0 share; and

- 4,685,256 euros

- 0 share; and - 4,685,256 euros Number of purchases completed between 01/01/2025 au 04/02/2025 1 : 2,127

: 2,127 Number of sales completed between 01/01/2025 au 04/02/2025 1 : 2,372

: 2,372 Volumes purchased between 01/01/2025 au 04/02/2025 1 : 268,962 shares for 6,627,630.96 euros

: 268,962 shares for 6,627,630.96 euros Volumes sold between 01/01/2025 au 04/02/20251: 297,462 shares for 7,385,307.60 euros

For the record:

as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity agreement, the following means were available on the liquidity account:

- 0 share; and

- 2,500,000 euros

- 0 share; and - 2,500,000 euros in accordance with the amendment to the liquidity agreement dated 25 March 2024, the means allocated to the liquidity agreement were increased to 5,000,000 euros; and

as of 31 December 2024, the following means were available on the liquidity account:

- 28,500 shares; and

- 3,927,579 euros

______________________ 1 Following the Tender Offer of BWGI and according to the AMF regulation, the contract has been suspended.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work together with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With almost 11,000 employees and 35 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 10,000 businesses worldwide. Verallia produced more than 16 billion glass bottles and jars and recorded revenue of €3.5 billion in 2024.

Verallia's CSR strategy has been awarded the Ecovadis Platinum Medal, placing the Group in the top 1% of companies assessed by Ecovadis. Our CO2 emissions reduction target of -46% on scopes 1 and 2 between 2019 and 2030 has been validated by SBTI (Science Based Targets Initiative). It is in line with the trajectory of limiting global warming to 1.5° C set by the Paris Agreement.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, STOXX600, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

