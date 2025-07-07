Jackery Technology GmbH: Jackery Powers Up Amazon Prime Day with Exclusive Deals - Save Over 50% on Must-Have Summer Essentials

LONDON, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Amazon Prime Day 2025, Jackery is turning up the energy with unbeatable offers on its best-selling portable power stations and solar generators. From 8-11 July, customers can enjoy savings of up to 50% on a wide range of Explorer series models and the latest solar generators - available exclusively on Amazon.

Unmissable Offers for Outdoor Enthusiasts and Energy-Conscious Shoppers

Whether you're heading out on a camping trip, enjoying a picnic in the park, or preparing for a home power backup, Jackery's portable power solutions deliver reliable performance with lightweight design, easy operation, and impressive capacity - all backed by industry-leading safety features. Paired with Jackery's foldable SolarSaga solar panels, they offer a sustainable, off-grid energy solution for wherever summer takes you.

A standout offer this Prime Day is the Solar Generator 2000 v2 bundle, consisting of the Explorer 2000 v2 - the lightest 2kWh power station in its class - paired with a SolarSaga 200W panel. With 2042Wh capacity, 2200W continuous output and six output ports, this high-performance bundle powers even energy-intensive devices with ease. Built with a long-lasting LiFePO4 battery, it features AI-powered protection and advanced Cell-to-Body technology for enhanced safety and durability. Available now for just £1,149, down from the regular retail price of £1,999 - a massive saving of over 45%.

For those seeking a space-saving solution for camper vans or smaller setups, the Explorer 1000 v2 is a perfect fit. It features a 1070Wh LiFePO4 battery and 1500W output, delivering reliable performance in a compact form. With six output ports - including two AC outlets, two USB-C ports, one USB-A, and a 12V car socket - it's ideal for powering multiple devices simultaneously. 20% smaller and 10% lighter than similar models, this versatile unit is available for just £449, down from £899 RRP - a 50% saving.

Lightweight, compact, and reliable, the Explorer 500 is an ideal companion for tent adventures, festivals, or backyard parties. Weighing just 6 kg and equipped with a built-in LED light, it offers 518Wh capacity and 500W output, with five ports to keep multiple devices powered at once. Now available for just £269, down from £556.99 - that's over 50% off.

Additional exclusive offers can be found in the Jackery Amazon store.

