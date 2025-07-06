Doro AB: Doro's CEO leaves his post

Today, the board of directors has, effective immediately, resolved to replace Julian Read as CEO of the company.



The board of directors has further resolved to appoint Kjetil Fennefoss as interim CEO. Kjetil Fennefoss has extensive experience from the telecom industry and commercial sales from Xplora Technologies.



The board of directors will initiate a recruitment process to appoint a new CEO.

Svenn Jarle Simonsen, chairman of the board, ir@doro.com

About Doro

Doro is a leading technology brand for seniors developing consumer products and services to support an active and independent life. Doro's technology enables generations to connect digitally - both while at home and when out and about. Doro is a Swedish company listed on Stockholm Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The company is headquartered in Malmö and has sales operations in more than 20 countries. In 2024, Doro had 119 employees and net sales amounted to SEK 882.3 million (EUR 77.3 million), making it the European market leader for senior specialised mobile phones. Read more about Doro on our website www.doro.com/

