Doro AB: Doro reports second quarter results 2025

Quarter 2 2025 in summary

Doro's net sales amounted to SEK 232.2 million (206.7), an increase of 12.3 percent.

Gross margin was 46.4 percent (44.6).

EBITDA amounted to SEK 15.3 (20.4), a decrease of 25.0 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 9.5 million (12.6), corresponding to an operating margin of 4.1 percent (6.1).

Profit after tax for the period was SEK 6.3 million (14.2) and earnings per share was SEK 0.26 (0.58).

Free cashflow was SEK-26.7 million (31.7).



January-June 2025 in summary

Doro's net sales amounted to SEK 452.5 million (401.3), an increase of 12.8 percent.

Gross margin was 49.8 percent (43.3).

EBITDA amounted to SEK 31.6 (32.3), a decrease of 2.2 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 13.9 million (15.7), corresponding to an operating margin of 3.1 percent (3.9).

Profit after tax for the period was SEK 3.1 million (20.3) and earnings per share was SEK 0.13 (0.83).

Free cashflow was SEK-41.7 million (31.5).

Entering a new phase

The second quarter of Doro marked the start of a new chapter for the company. We've ushered in a new era, Doro 4.0, with an unprecedented focus on smartphones and with the launch of connectivity subscriptions, in partnership with Xplora. Soon after the end of the quarter, on July 6th, a change of CEO was announced. Julian Read stepped down and I was appointed interim CEO.



On May 20th we released our new range of smartphones, the Aurora series, to the market. This release was supported by an extensive digital marketing campaign with a different (comic) tone, addressing the main trend within our consumer group: younger relatives passing on their old smartphones to their parents. Aurora series was created to fight this trend - designed for just our target group. The result is a series of phone suitable for anybody with additional needs, let it be physical in terms of audio and vision or technical, in terms of need for simplicity and ease of use. The Aurora smartphones have been well received by our customers and users, and will help us reinforce our presence on the smartphones market as the phones become available in more regions and customers.



On Jun 17th, we celebrated the release of our first connectivity offer Doro Connect, three different subscription models for the Swedish market, available on doro.com. This is the first step in our diversification towards recurring revenue. Along with preparing the launch of connectivity in other markets and through other channels, we are working on developing services relevant to our customer group to broaden our offer, in time, with premium subscriptions.



On the Feature phones side, the sales of our latest series Leva continued to be a success and contributed to the revenue increase of 12.3% this quarter compared to same quarter last year (SEK 232.2M vs 206.7). The shift to 4G technology is happening in several markets and Doro is benefiting from it, holding a very solid position on the 4G Feature phones market. The gross margin in percentage of sales was above last year's. The operating result, however, was lower than same quarter last year (SEK 8.5 million vs 12.6), being affected by the initial investment to set-up connectivity and by reorganisation costs in connection with the discontinuation of the activities of IVS GmbH, one of our German subsidiaries.

This decision is the natural next step in our process of reshaping the Doro presence in Germany. With the transfer of the German fulfilment activities to our main fulfilment centre in Czech Republic, the set-up in the region will be aligned with the rest of the Group. It will complete the concentration of our logistic activities in one place ensuring efficiency and scalability for our supply chain.



In a few words, the second quarter was rich in projects, and we are proud of having landed two significant launches, Aurora and Doro Connect, in a short timeframe. As we continue the journey towards the Doro transformation, we are very much looking forward to the roll-out of the different projects during the rest of the year.

Kjetil Fennefoss, Interim CEO

About Doro

Doro is a leading technology brand for seniors developing consumer products and services to support an active and independent life. Doro's technology enables generations to connect digitally - both while at home and when out and about. Doro is a Swedish company listed on Stockholm Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The company is headquartered in Malmö and has sales operations in more than 20 countries. In 2024, Doro had 119 employees and net sales amounted to SEK 882.3 million (EUR 77.3 million), making it the European market leader for senior specialised mobile phones. Read more about Doro on our website www.doro.com/

