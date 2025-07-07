Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on exploration progress at the Union Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. The project is under option to Questcorp Mining Inc. ("Questcorp") who recently announced the commencement of their Phase 1 field program (see Questcorp release dated June 24, 2025).

As part of the advancing exploration program, Riverside and Questcorp are lining up for the first-ever drill program at Union, which will follow up on new geophysical and geochemical surveys that have confirmed and refined high-priority mineral exploration Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) targets for gold and base metals. The initial program will comprise over 1,500 metres of diamond drilling with possibly approximately 7 holes ranging from 150-350m per hole designed to test at least three historic mine areas including the Union, North Union, and Famosa zones. Historical records suggest these zones previously produced an estimated 50,000 ounces gold equivalent, primarily from shallow, inclined shafts exploiting mantos and chimney structures of gold-rich CRD-style systems summarized in the published National Instrument 43-101 technical report filed by Questcorp on Sedar+ May 7, 2025.

"With drill targets now defined by first ever ground and airborne detailed geophysics, further supported by surface sampling, the Union Project is now entering an exciting new phase of exploration," said John-Mark Staude, President & CEO of Riverside Resources. "This will be the first-ever drill program on a historically productive but underexplored system at Union and we believe there's real potential for a meaningful discovery. We're pleased to be working with the Questcorp team as both technical collaborators and significant shareholders, with our stake in Questcorp increasing potentially to 19.9% over time. It's a strong alignment, and we're excited to help unlock the value we believe this district holds."

Riverside has completed an initial Induced Polarization (IP) geophysics orientation line over the Union Mine, along with a second line over the Union North Mine. These surveys provide valuable conductivity and resistivity data, which can support a more extensive IP program following the upcoming drill campaign. The IP is successfully imaging key resistivity and chargeability features at depth to guide drill collar placement for some of the initial drill holes. The IP profiles correlate with mapped mineralized zones and former workings, helping refine the orientation and location of the planned drill pads. An airborne drone magnetic survey was completed over the property to provide structural context, follow up potential intrusive feeders and give information about pediments and potential faults beneath the post-mineral young cover units.



Figure 1: Cross section IP with interpreted structures and targets from Union new Induced Polarity geophysics survey.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6101/257837_0d571e3764d43bb5_002full.jpg

Ongoing surface geochemistry and mapping continues to strengthen the targeting pipeline, particularly across exposed gold-rich manto zones and along the margins of shallow post-mineral gravel cover. These efforts are focused on delineating the transition zones from covered to exposed mineralization and establishing structural controls that may influence ore continuity at depth.

Mexico Portfolio Update:

Riverside Resources has received formal notice from Fortuna Mining, via its Mexican subsidiary Monumental Minerals, that it has completed Phase 2 exploration work at the Cecilia Project in Sonora, Mexico and will not be proceeding with the option agreement. As a result, Fortuna has not earned any interest in the project. Per the termination terms, Fortuna will cover applicable project-related costs, including taxes and other expenses, for the next six months. Riverside now regains full control of the Cecilia Project and is free to advance the drill-ready targets developed to date or market the opportunity to new potential partners. Over the past year, exploration activities, including drilling, identified gold mineralization in multiple holes and defined several high-priority targets. Most recently, Riverside completed an additional C$300,000 in target advancement work through the existing agreement, which has further refined drill targets now ready for follow-up.

Riverside maintains a strong portfolio of partner-funded projects across Mexico and Canada and is pleased to see continued momentum from its partners, including Questcorp, to unlock the potential of quality, earlier-stage assets like Union.

Upcoming Rick Rule Investor Conference Attendance

Riverside will be a sponsor at the Rule Symposium 2025, taking place from July 7 to July 11 in Boca Raton, Florida. The Company welcomes investors and stakeholders to visit us at Booth #30 or connect with us online to meet the team and hear more about ongoing initiatives, including the Union Project, the recent Blue Jay Gold spinout and other portfolio developments. We welcome any inquiries to info@rivres.com.

Qualified Person & QA/QC:

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release pertaining to the Union Project was reviewed and approved by Freeman Smith, P.Geo, a non-independent qualified person to Riverside Resources, who is responsible for ensuring that the information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Riverside Resources Inc.:

Riverside is a well-funded exploration company driven by value generation and discovery. The Company has a strong balance sheet, no debt, and fewer than 75 million shares outstanding, supported by a robust portfolio of gold-silver and copper assets and royalties across North America. Riverside has extensive experience and knowledge operating in Mexico and Canada and leverages its large database to generate a portfolio of prospective mineral properties. Riverside has properties available for option, with information available on the Company's website at www.rivres.com.

