The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07

The Diverse Income Trust Plc

7thJuly 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 4th July 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

4th July 2025 108.47p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 106.34p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

7th July 2025