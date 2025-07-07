Ainos, Inc.: Ainos and Solomon Partner to Bring SmellTech Across Asia's Industrial Landscape

AI Nose and Smell Language Model Combine with Solomon's Vision AI to Power Multi-Sensory Automation

Partnership Accelerates AI Scent Intelligence Deployment in Semiconductors, Robotics and More

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a pioneer in AI-powered scent detection, today announced a five-year distribution partnership with Solomon Technology Corporation, a leader in machine vision, industrial AI, and smart automation. The partnership aims to fast-track Ainos' AI Nose platform into Asia's key manufacturing sectors: semiconductors, petrochemicals, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and more.

Solomon will distribute and integrate AI Nose as part of Solomon's robotic solutions in:

Semiconductor factories

Petrochemical production sites

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs)

Healthcare and medical environments

Ainos: Scaling Scent Digitization From Healthcare to Multiple Industrial Sectors

Originally developed for healthcare, AI Nose is going industrial. AI Nose and smell language model (SLM) aims to translate chemical signals (VOCs) into machine-readable Smell ID, like GPT for scent.

Solomon's advanced machine vision systems and robust client network will accelerate AI Nose's deployment into Asia's most advanced manufacturing environments. Solomon's Visual Language Model (VLM) complements Ainos' SLM, creating a synergistic platform for sensory intelligence. This partnership builds upon Ainos' recent industrial traction with ASE (semiconductors), Kenmec (smart factories), and ugo (robotics), extending commercial opportunites to more markets.

"We are entering commercialization in the second half of 2025," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President, and CEO of Ainos. "This alliance will significantly extend AI Nose's industrial reach and operational scalability. Combined with Solomon's regional depth and our SLM technology, we're adding a new sensory layer to automation while laying the foundation for high-value, recurring revenue in 2026 and beyond."

Solomon: Building the Sensory Infrastructure of the Next Industrial Era

Solomon's platform already enables robots and machines the power to see, move, and reason through AI-powered tools like AccuPick, SolVision, SolMotion, and META-aivi. As a robotic partner of Nvidia, Solomon leads in simulation-based automation and AI deployment.

"I believe smell is the missing link in factory sensing," said Johnny Chen, Chairman of Solomon. "Ainos brings that missing piece. AI Nose and the SLM opens new possibilities in intelligent sensing - particularly for our semiconductor, and AMR clients. We employ over a thousand personnel across Asia, enabling responsive and localized service for our customers. This marks the next evolution in sensor fusion, and Solomon is proud to serve as a critical enabler."

Defining the Next Frontier of Olfactory Intelligence

The global electronic nose (e-nose) market is expected to grow from $29.8B in 2025 to $76.5B by 2032, with industrial monitoring as the biggest market. Asia leads the world in production

70%+ of global semiconductor capacity

45% of electronics manufacturing services (EMS)

Together, Solomon's installed customer base and Ainos' smelltech platform are uniquely positioned to lead the next phase of growth in AI-powered sensory technologies.

What's Next

2H 2025: AI Nose pilots launch across Solomon's target industrial sectors in Asia

2026: Revenue-generating deployments in manufacturing, robotics environments

"Scent will be AI's next token, an untapped signal that machines can now interpret just like text or images," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman and CEO of Ainos. "We're building a new sensory layer for automation. This is how smart factories will smell, sense, and respond in 2026 and beyond."

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA®, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn for updates.

About Solomon Technology Corporation

Solomon Technology Corporation (TWSE: 2359.TW) is a leader in machine vision, industrial AI, and smart automation. Founded in 1974 in Taiwan, Solomon delivers AI-native platforms for the world's top semiconductor, electronics, and robotics manufacturers. Its core technologies - AccuPick, SolVision, SolMotion, and META-aivi - power real-time 3D bin picking, defect inspection, robotic motion, and AR-enhanced workflows across cleanrooms and factories. As a strategic NVIDIA partner, Solomon integrates Isaac Sim to enable simulation-driven AI deployment at scale. With decades of industrial experience and a future-focused R&D roadmap, Solomon is building the sensory intelligence layer for Industry 4.0 and beyond. Learn more at www.solomon-3d.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Feifei Shen

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ainos-and-solomon-partner-to-bring-smelltech-across-asias-industrial-1045868