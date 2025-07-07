Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - Altura Energy Corp. (TSXV: ALTU) (FSE: Y020) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ashley Lastinger as Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Lastinger has a background in Petroleum Engineering spanning over 15 years, serving as both an engineer and engineering manager for multiple energy exploration and production companies of various sizes. Her technical experience includes reservoir, production, and facilities engineering, as well as regulatory compliance and project management. She has been responsible for all facets of operations in multiple onshore US energy fields, from heavy oil to natural gas. Ms. Lastinger worked under Robert Johnston, both at Apache Corporation and Atalaya Resources, furthering the development of the Mid-Continent Granite Wash formation and evaluating various unexplored resources in Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota, and Colorado. Ms. Lastinger holds a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering and Master of Energy Business, both from the University of Tulsa.

Robert Johnston has transitioned from CEO to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Former Chairman, Ian Telfer, will remain on the Board as Director. Mr. Johnston comments, "I am very pleased to work with Ashley again. After our time together at Apache and Atalaya Resources, I feel that her technical and business strengths along with her ever-present enthusiasm will carry Altura Energy to the next level."

The Company also announces that it has granted the following performance warrants (the "Performance Warrants"): 1,000,000 to Robert Johnston, 1,000,000 to Ashley Lastinger and 400,000 to certain directors of the Company. A quarter of the Performance Warrants will become exercisable upon each of the following milestones of the market price of the Common Shares of the Company: $0.35, $0.75, $1.00 and $1.50. Each Performance Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (the "Performance Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.30 per Performance Warrant Share until July 7, 2030. The issuance of any Performance Warrant Shares upon exercise of the Performance Warrants is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and disinterested shareholders. The Performance Warrants are subject to resale restrictions until November 8, 2025 in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company announces that it has granted the following incentive stock options (the "Options"), 1,000,000 Issued to Robert Johnston, 1,000,000 issued to Ashley Lastinger and 700,000 to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable to acquire common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.30 per Common Shares until July 7, 2030. One-third of the Options vest immediately, with a further one-third vesting after six months and the balance vesting after twelve months. The Options are subject to resale restrictions until November 8, 2025 in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also confirms it has agreed to pay Haywood Securities Inc., an arms-length brokerage firm, a monthly consulting fee in the amount of US$15,000 per month (the "Consulting Fee"), in the form of Common Shares (the "Consulting Fee Shares"), accruing and payable on each 3-month anniversary for a term of 12 months from the close of the financing on June 11, 2025. The Consulting Fee Shares are subject to any applicable regulatory and stock exchange approval and will have an issue price per Consulting Fee Share that is equal to the closing price of the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the TSX Venture Exchange on the date immediately prior to the issuance of the Consulting Fee Shares. Completion of the issuance of the Consulting Fee Shares remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT ALTURA ENERGY CORP.

Altura Energy Corp. is an exploration and production company with interests in the Holbrook basin of Arizona. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the receipt of disinterested shareholder approval in respect of the issuance of Performance Warrant Shares, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257860

SOURCE: Altura Energy Corp.