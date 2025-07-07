

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has called Elon Musk's plan to launch a new political party 'ridiculous'.



'I think it's ridiculous to start a third party,' Trump toLD reporters as he was about to board Air Force One on Sunday. 'It's always been a two-party system and I think starting a third party just adds to the confusion,' he added.'



Musk announced on X over the weekend that he has formed a new politial party, named the America Party, to challenge the American two-party system.



He added that the new party's focus for the next 12 months will be on the House and the Senate.



Trump and Musk have been at odds since the Tesla owner left Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), where the President appointed him wih the task of cutting federal spending.



