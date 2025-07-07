Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies, has been recognized in two 2025 Gartner Hype Cycle reports

Tecnotree Recognized in Two 2025 Gartner® Hype Cycle

Tecnotree has been recognized in the following 2025 Gartner Hype Cycle reports:

Hype Cycle for Enterprise Communication Services, 2025 for CSP Digital Marketplaces

for Hype Cycle for Operations and Automation in the Communications Industry, 2025 for Partner Ecosystem Management Platforms for CSPs and AI for CSP Customer Interactions

We believe that this recognition highlights Tecnotree's commitment to accelerating CSPs' digital transformation journeys by offering composable, AI-driven solutions that enable ecosystem monetization, automated customer interactions, and next-gen partner management. These capabilities are part of the Tecnotree Moments and Tecnotree Sensa AI suites, which are helping service providers to humanize AI, scale ecosystems, and unlock new digital revenue streams.

Prianca Ravichander, CMO of Tecnotree, commented:

"According to us ,our recognition in multiple 2025 Gartner Hype Cycle reports reaffirms our commitment to building AI-first, ecosystem-centric platforms that empower CSPs to innovate with speed and scale. As the industry moves toward intelligent automation and deeper partner collaboration, we are proud to be shaping the future of digital engagement through trust, agility, and purpose-led innovation."

In our opinion, Tecnotree's continued appearance across multiple Gartner Hype Cycles reflects its role as a key enabler of next-generation digital business models. By embedding ethical AI and ecosystem intelligence into its platforms, Tecnotree empowers CSPs to scale faster and serve customers more effectively.

ABOUT TECNOTREE

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree leads the way on the TM Forum Open API Conformance with 59 certified Open APIs including 9 real-world open APIs, a testament to the company's commitment to excellence, and continuously striving to deliver differentiated experiences and services to both CSPs and DSPs. Our agile and open-source digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

