Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
6/30/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
60.6962
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
7/1/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
60.6306
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
7/2/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
60.7962
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
7/3/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
61.2042
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
7/4/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
60.4465
XPAR
TOTAL
50,000
60.7547
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250707573514/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins Scientific SE