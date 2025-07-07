Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923860 | ISIN: FR0000073298 | Ticker-Symbol: IPZ
Tradegate
07.07.25 | 16:30
43,000 Euro
+1,37 % +0,580
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
IPSOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IPSOS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,80042,96018:52
42,80042,96018:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2025 17:58 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ipsos strengthens its expertise in Germany with the acquisition of InMoment's Healthcare division

Ipsos strengthens its expertise in Germany with the acquisition of InMoment's Healthcare division

Paris, 7 July 2025 - Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, announces the acquisition of InMoment's Healthcare division in Germany, enabling to bolster its expertise in this sector and generate further growth opportunities in the country.

Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos, stated:"We are pleased to welcome the experienced InMoment German Healthcare team to Ipsos, adding a new competence center for the Group's Healthcare Service Line in Hamburg, complementing existing locations in Nuremberg, Munich and Frankfurt"

This acquisition will provide added value for Ipsos' local and global clients in the pharmaceutical and MedTech sectors, who will benefit from a broader range of therapeutic area expertise and a more comprehensive methodological portfolio.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating
in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service

35 rue du Val de Marne
75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France
Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00

Attachment

  • Press release - Ipsos - InMoment Healthcare - 070725 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8b0694c2-902d-4258-9ecf-29b76bbe3e12)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.