

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz Group sold 547,100 cars and vans in the second quarter, down 9%.



Underlying customer demand for Mercedes-Benz Cars, particularly in the U.S. and Germany remained strong, reflected in a 26% and 7% rise in deliveries to customers.



Deliveries to dealerships were carefully calibrated to navigate new global tariff policies, impacting sales of Mercedes-Benz Cars in the U.S. and China in particular.



Mercedes-Benz Vans sold 93,400 units in the second quarter with a 32% year-on-year rise in eVans, reflecting solid customer demand for fully electric vans.



'Overall, we see good customer demand in the U.S. and Germany for our products including our Top-End vehicles, despite tariffs impacting our global sales in the second quarter. In China, in a highly competitive environment, we could keep the number one position in the Top-End luxury segment in the first half of the year. The all-new CLA received very positive feedback. This product marks the beginning of further electric vehicle sales growth ahead of the biggest series of car launches at Mercedes-Benz,' Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes Benz Group AG. Marketing & Sales.



Mercedes-Benz Cars sold 453,700 cars, down 9% in the second quarter. Overall group sales were influenced by the ongoing dynamic market environment and especially due to diligent management of stock to counter tariff impacts.



