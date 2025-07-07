

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, a leading digital telecom operator in Indonesia, has implemented Nokia Energy Efficiency, part of Nokia's (NOK) Autonomous Networks portfolio, to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions across its nationwide radio access network or RAN.



The solution leverages AI and machine learning to monitor real-time traffic and automatically switch off idle radio equipment during low-demand periods. It also includes smart thermal management to minimize cooling energy use and is offered via a SaaS model, removing the need for upfront capital investment and on-site software updates.



This multi-vendor, AI-driven solution enables rapid deployment within weeks and improves energy efficiency without compromising network performance or user experience. The rollout builds on a successful pilot in live conditions and now covers Indosat's Nokia RAN footprint in Sumatra, Kalimantan, Central, and East Java.



Indosat's initiative is part of its strategic evolution from a traditional telecom provider to an AI-powered TechCo focused on sustainability and operational agility. By embedding intelligent automation, the company aims to improve environmental impact while boosting network efficiency.



Indosat CTO Desmond Cheung stated that as data usage rises, so does the responsibility to manage resources wisely. He emphasized that the collaboration with Nokia underlines the company's commitment to sustainable innovation through AI.



Henrique Vale, VP of Cloud and Network Services APAC at Nokia, noted that the deployment reflects Nokia's dedication to helping customers enhance network performance while achieving sustainability goals. He highlighted the importance of Nokia's ongoing R&D in developing energy-optimizing solutions.



Indosat was the first Southeast Asian operator to achieve ISO 50001 certification for energy management, reinforcing its leadership in environmental responsibility. The adoption of Nokia's Autonomous Networks portfolio, including the Autonomous Networks Fabric, adds an intelligent orchestration layer that integrates observability, analytics, security, and automation across all network domains-enabling adaptive, vendor-agnostic network behavior and faster, more efficient operations.



NOK currently trades at $5.18 or 0.10% lower on the NYSE.



