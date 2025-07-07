Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Jul-2025 / 17:06 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
7 July 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  7 July 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         46,830 
 
Highest price paid per share:            126.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             124.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    125.2650p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,777,912 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,777,912) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      125.2650p                        46,830

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
89              125.60          10:18:37         00343524294TRLO1     XLON 
 
336             125.60          10:18:37         00343524295TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             125.40          10:21:21         00343526009TRLO1     XLON 
 
148             125.20          10:21:38         00343526146TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             125.40          10:26:25         00343529624TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             125.20          10:26:25         00343529625TRLO1     XLON 
 
588             125.20          10:26:26         00343529630TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             125.20          10:31:34         00343533960TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             124.80          10:31:34         00343533961TRLO1     XLON 
 
2369             125.00          10:31:39         00343534043TRLO1     XLON 
 
411             125.00          10:31:39         00343534044TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             124.60          10:31:39         00343534045TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             124.80          10:31:39         00343534046TRLO1     XLON 
 
67              124.40          10:35:21         00343537340TRLO1     XLON 
 
1415             124.40          10:35:21         00343537341TRLO1     XLON 
 
281             124.20          10:35:21         00343537343TRLO1     XLON 
 
603             125.00          10:48:55         00343549195TRLO1     XLON 
 
603             125.00          10:49:20         00343549575TRLO1     XLON 
 
603             125.00          10:49:29         00343549743TRLO1     XLON 
 
603             125.00          10:55:19         00343555283TRLO1     XLON 
 
180             125.00          10:58:35         00343557783TRLO1     XLON 
 
35              124.80          11:40:47         00343559337TRLO1     XLON 
 
112             125.40          12:34:02         00343561535TRLO1     XLON 
 
511             125.40          12:44:05         00343561842TRLO1     XLON 
 
112             125.40          12:44:05         00343561843TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             125.40          12:59:56         00343562502TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             125.00          13:04:29         00343562629TRLO1     XLON 
 
12              124.40          13:04:37         00343562631TRLO1     XLON 
 
112             124.20          13:37:05         00343563519TRLO1     XLON 
 
494             124.20          13:37:05         00343563520TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.20          13:37:15         00343563529TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.20          13:40:35         00343563651TRLO1     XLON 
 
199             124.40          14:38:54         00343565603TRLO1     XLON 
 
339             124.40          14:38:54         00343565604TRLO1     XLON 
 
339             124.40          14:38:54         00343565605TRLO1     XLON 
 
31              124.40          14:38:54         00343565606TRLO1     XLON 
 
735             124.40          14:42:00         00343565721TRLO1     XLON 
 
139             124.40          14:42:27         00343565728TRLO1     XLON 
 
1054             124.40          14:42:27         00343565729TRLO1     XLON 
 
146             124.80          14:50:57         00343566494TRLO1     XLON 
 
1281             125.60          14:58:45         00343567104TRLO1     XLON 
 
2577             125.60          14:58:45         00343567105TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             125.40          14:59:24         00343567128TRLO1     XLON 
 
599             125.20          14:59:24         00343567129TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             125.00          14:59:28         00343567134TRLO1     XLON 
 
22              124.80          15:00:29         00343567173TRLO1     XLON 
 
174             124.80          15:01:05         00343567199TRLO1     XLON 
 
422             124.80          15:01:05         00343567200TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             124.80          15:01:05         00343567201TRLO1     XLON 
 
157             125.00          15:16:55         00343568072TRLO1     XLON 
 
229             125.00          15:17:44         00343568125TRLO1     XLON 
 
14              125.00          15:19:58         00343568227TRLO1     XLON 
 
4149             125.40          15:24:47         00343568435TRLO1     XLON 
 
599             125.40          15:24:47         00343568436TRLO1     XLON 
 
1787             125.20          15:25:06         00343568446TRLO1     XLON 
 
604             125.80          15:33:01         00343568785TRLO1     XLON 
 
181             125.80          15:33:01         00343568786TRLO1     XLON 
 
1865             125.40          15:33:05         00343568787TRLO1     XLON 
 
148             125.80          15:34:44         00343568915TRLO1     XLON 
 
136             125.80          15:34:45         00343568916TRLO1     XLON 
 
180             125.80          15:34:45         00343568917TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              125.80          15:38:33         00343569067TRLO1     XLON 
 
420             125.60          15:39:12         00343569089TRLO1     XLON 
 
204             125.60          15:39:12         00343569090TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             125.60          15:39:12         00343569091TRLO1     XLON 
 
3824             126.00          15:46:21         00343569399TRLO1     XLON 
 
1235             125.80          15:48:01         00343569502TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             125.60          15:53:37         00343569728TRLO1     XLON 
 
439             125.40          16:15:53         00343570896TRLO1     XLON 
 
208             125.40          16:15:53         00343570897TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2025 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

118             125.40          16:15:53         00343570898TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             125.40          16:15:53         00343570899TRLO1     XLON 
 
2193             125.60          16:16:22         00343570912TRLO1     XLON 
 
1109             125.60          16:16:22         00343570913TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              126.00          16:18:14         00343571002TRLO1     XLON 
 
77              126.00          16:19:19         00343571112TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  395179 
EQS News ID:  2166396 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2166396&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2025 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
