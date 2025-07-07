WAVESTONE: Shareholders' Annual General Meeting documents available

Wavestone would like to inform its shareholders that the information related to the Annual General Meeting to take place on July 29, 2025 is now available. It can be found under the Investors > General Meetings page of Wavestone's website.

The documents contain:

the Meeting notice (BALO);

the Board of Directors report to the 07/29/25 Annual General Meeting;

the Consolidated financial statements and Company financial statements at 03/31/25;

the report on corporate governance;

the 2024/25 Sustainability Statement [1] .

. These documents are available in both French and English, except the Meeting notice (BALO) and the financial statements and activity reports, which are available in French only. This final document will be published in English soon.

The documents required by Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders at the company's headquarters: Tour Franklin, 100-101 terrasse Boieldieu, 92042 Paris La Defense Cedex.

They can also be requested from Uptevia - "Service Assemblées Générales" - Cœur Défense, 90-110 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle, 92931 Paris la Défense Cedex.

Notice of the General Meeting, containing the agenda and draft resolutions, was published on June 20, 2025 in the "BALO" no. 74.

[1] The parts of the Sustainability Statement relating to the firm's strategy and business model will be included in the introductory section of the Universal Registration Document, scheduled for publication on July 15, 2025.

