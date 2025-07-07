Anzeige
Montag, 07.07.2025
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
07-Jul-2025 / 17:41 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 14 March 2025 (the 
"Programme"). 
 
  
 
Date of Purchase                 07/07/2025      
 
Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each     6,475         
 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)        580.00        
 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)         576.00        
 
Average price paid per share (GBp)        579.7066

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,822,789 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,895,087 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 32,927,702. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

7 July 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 7 July 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence     Aggregated volume 
 
579.7066                   6,475

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction    Transaction reference number    Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
 
 
140       580.00           08:39:23         00076128852TRLO0          XLON 
 
242       580.00           08:39:23         00076128851TRLO0          XLON 
 
899       580.00           08:39:23         00076128850TRLO0          XLON 
 
220       580.00           08:42:17         00076129120TRLO0          XLON 
 
210       580.00           08:43:33         00076129171TRLO0          XLON 
 
13        580.00           09:25:28         00076130432TRLO0          XLON 
 
180       580.00           10:43:16         00076132182TRLO0          XLON 
 
2600       580.00           11:26:01         00076133071TRLO0          XLON 
 
236       580.00           11:26:01         00076133072TRLO0          XLON 
 
200       580.00           11:26:01         00076133073TRLO0          XLON 
 
200       580.00           11:26:01         00076133074TRLO0          XLON 
 
860       580.00           11:26:01         00076133075TRLO0          XLON 
 
13        576.00           12:05:25         00076134249TRLO0          XLON 
 
187       576.00           12:09:54         00076134433TRLO0          XLON 
 
5        576.00           13:11:04         00076136014TRLO0          XLON 
 
270       576.00           14:19:12         00076137933TRLO0          XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  395181 
EQS News ID:  2166408 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2166408&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2025 12:41 ET (16:41 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
