Oil-Dri Corporation Of America: Amlan International Expands Cattle Market Presence in Brazil Through Partnership with Boviz, Announces Participation in Rio Preto Country Bulls Rodeo This July

CHICAGO, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan® International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America, is strengthening its presence in Brazil's cattle market through a distribution partnership with Boviz Saúde Animal. As part of this collaboration, both companies will attend the upcoming Rio Preto Country Bulls Rodeo, taking place July 9-13, 2025, in São José do Rio Preto.

As the world's second-largest beef producer and the largest beef exporter, Brazil accounts for approximately 18% of global beef production with an output of around 12 million tons annually.

To support this thriving and competitive market, strategic regional partnerships are essential in delivering advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of local producers.

Boviz, a Brazilian company focused on delivering innovative, natural solutions to livestock producers, and serves as Amlan's distributor of feed additive technologies for the cattle segment in Brazil. Together, Boviz and Amlan are committed to providing science-backed products that improve animal health, performance, and profitability.

"At Boviz, we believe in bringing natural and scientifically proven solutions to the field," said Jose Victor Costantini, Managing Partner of Boviz. "Partnering with Amlan and participating in iconic industry events like the Rio Preto Country Bulls Rodeo allows us to connect directly with livestock producers who value performance, sustainability, and animal welfare."



Since its founding in 1997, the Rio Preto Country Bulls Rodeo has become one of Brazil's most recognized livestock and entertainment events, attracting around 100,000 attendees over five days. The event brings together beef producers, agribusiness professionals, and families alongside world-class rodeo competitions and performances from some of Brazil's top music artists.



"We are excited to partner with Boviz as Brazil's cattle production market undergoes rapid and strategic development," said Dr. Robin Jarquin, Regional Director, LATAM, Amlan International. "Together, we aim to empower producers with innovative feed additives like Calibrin®-Z, that will help them improve production efficiency responsibly, while meeting the growing demand for high-quality beef."

The Rio Preto Country Bulls Rodeo presents a valuable opportunity for both companies to connect directly with producers, gain a deeper understanding into their challenges, and showcase how natural, mineral-based solutions can support herd health and drive sustainable productivity.

About Amlan International

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a global leader in sorbent minerals. With over 80 years of expertise in mineral science, Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) delivers innovative solutions through Amlan International, offering feed additives that support animal health and performance worldwide. Product availability and claims may vary by country, and regulatory requirements may differ.

About Boviz Saúde Animal

Boviz is a Brazilian company that exclusively represents Amlan International in the cattle market. We offer natural, effective, and chemical-residue-free solutions focused on intestinal health, performance, and sustainability in both beef and dairy production.

With high-performance products and specialized technical support, we bring innovation to the field by combining science and nature to promote a modern and efficient livestock industry. Visit boviz.com.br to learn more.

Contact:

Reagan Culbertson, Vice President of Strategic Marketing, B2B

Reagan.culbertson@amlan.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6ece832-cf54-4240-ba23-bd80851f4f29