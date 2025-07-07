Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Reports Strong Q1 2025 Revenue Growth Driven by Strategic CMS Integration and Multi-Sector Growth

Revenue Surges 208% Year-Over-Year to $2.3 Million as Company Capitalizes on Expanding Market Opportunities Across Defense, Medical and Industrial Sectors

Cost cutting initiatives to reduce run rate expenses by $2 million, gross, on an annualized basis

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("Laser Photonics" or "the Company") $LASE, a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics, commented:

"The first quarter demonstrated the potential of our strategic transformation, with revenue growth of over 200% year-over-year highlighting the success of our Control Micro Systems ("CMS") acquisition and multi-sector expansion strategy. Our expanded capabilities are resonating strongly with customers seeking advanced laser solutions. The fourth CleanTech system order from Acuren, second Navy order for our DefenseTech systems and multiple new CMS orders across dental, manufacturing and other precision applications validate our technology and support a growing market presence.

"We're particularly excited about the medium- to long-term potential of our strategic partnerships, including the revolutionary laser-enabled robotic crawler demonstrated with Boston Engineering at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. This breakthrough technology addresses the Navy's $23 billion annual corrosion challenge and represents the type of innovative solutions that position Laser Photonics at the forefront of next-generation industrial applications."

Carlos Sardinas, Chief Financial Officer of Laser Photonics, added:

"Our first quarter results reflect the successful progress we've made to date on the integration of CMS and the revenue growth opportunities this acquisition has created. While, as a company, we're in an investment phase to capture the significant market potential ahead of us, we remain focused on improving operational efficiency and the path to sustainable profitability."

Business Highlights

DefenseTech: Building on strong Q4 2024 momentum, Laser Photonics secured additional orders from the U.S. Navy through distribution partner Incredible Supply & Logistics (ISL). The repeat order for the DefenseTech MRLS Portable Finishing Laser (DTMF-1020) handheld cleaning system validates the technology's reliability and effectiveness for naval maintenance applications. Additionally, the Company's strategic partnership with Boston Engineering showcased revolutionary laser-cleaning-enabled robotic crawlers at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, demonstrating transformational potential for naval MRO processes.

CleanTech Industrial: Laser Photonics secured its fourth CleanTech system order from Acuren, a leading provider of asset protection services. The Company also received repeat orders from Bruce Power for additional CleanTech 500-CTHD laser cleaning systems for use at North America's largest operational nuclear power plant, highlighting the safety and environmental advantages of laser cleaning technology in critical infrastructure applications.

Medical and Precision Manufacturing: CMS continued to demonstrate strong market traction with significant orders from a prominent global dental implant provider for robotic-feed dental drill bit marking systems and a leading U.S. high-performance bicycle manufacturer for advanced laser engraving systems. These wins highlight CMS's technological prowess in precision applications and the strategic value of the acquisition in expanding Laser Photonics' addressable markets.

2nd Quarter 2025 Outlook

Laser Photonics entered the second quarter of 2025, which ended June 30, 2025, with strong momentum and expects to report year-over-year revenue growth from the $0.7 million it reported in Q2 2024. The Company also took steps to reduce costs, mainly through headcount reductions and lower marketing spend, by a gross annualized run rate of $2 million.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics' new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space-exploration industries are using Laser Photonics' "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

Laser Photonics Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

laser@haydenir.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value data)

(unaudited)

As of

March 31,

2025 (Unaudited) As of

December 31,

2024 (Audited) Assets Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 179,091 $ 533,871 Accounts Receivable, Net 904,155 973,605 Accounts Receivable - - Contract Assets 639,108 759,658 Inventory 2,001,760 2,338,759 Other Assets 271,813 58,567 Total Current Assets 3,995,927 4,664,460 Property, Plant, & Equipment, Net 1,780,036 1,872,034 Intangible Assets, Net 5,350,900 5,458,522 Other Long Term Assets 316,378 316,378 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 4,592,058 4,840,753 Total Assets $ 16,035,299 $ 17,152,147 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 1,211,407 $ 531,268 Account payable related parties 80,771 27,988 Short term loan 825,000 - Account payable 27,988 Deferred Revenue 470,493 55,383 Contract Liabilities 1,337,963 1,042,090 Current Portion of Operating Lease 472,882 649,989 Accrued Expenses 474,189 266,717 Total Current Liabilities 4,872,705 2,573,435 Long Term Liabilities: Lease liability - less current 4,314,889 4,366,419 Total Long Term Liabilities 4,314,889 4,366,419 Total Liabilities 9,187,594 6,939,854 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock Par value $0.001: 10,000,000 shares authorized. 0 Issued: 0 shares were outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Common Stock Par Value $0.001: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 14,301,087 issued and 14,276,150 outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 14,282,395 issued and 14,257,458 outstanding as of December 31, 2024 14,276 14,257 Additional Paid in Capital 16,302,275 17,886,159 Retained Earnings (Deficit) (9,435,036 ) (7,754,313 ) Shares to be issued - 100,000 Treasury Stock (33,810 ) (33,810 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 6,847,705 10,212,293 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 16,035,299 $ 17,152,147

STATEMENTS OF PROFIT AND LOSS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

March 31, 2025

(Unaudited) March 31, 2024

(Unaudited) Net Sales $ 2,290,282 $ 742,991 Cost of Sales 1,150,516 357,123 Gross Profit 1,139,766 385,868 Operating Expenses: Sales & Marketing 617,699 136,610 General & Administrative 900,034 356,265 Depreciation & Amortization 237,011 185,316 Payroll Expenses 840,861 208,455 Research and Development Cost 116,686 47,691 Total Operating Expenses 2,712,291 934,337 Operating Income (Loss) (1,572,525 ) (548,469 ) Other Income (Expenses): Other Income 1,451 30 Other Expenses (109,649 ) 2,730 Total Other Income (Loss) (108,198 ) 2,760 Income (Loss) Before Tax (1,680,723 ) (545,709 ) Tax Provision - - Net Income (Loss) $ (1,680,723 ) $ (545,709 ) Loss per Share: Basic $ (0.12 ) $ (0.06 ) Fully diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.06 ) WASO 14,271,581 9,234,650

Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Quarter Ended March 31 2025

(Unaudited) 2024

(Unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Loss/Gain $ (1,680,723 ) (545,709 ) Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Bad Debt 10,651 - Shares issued for compensation 33,336 Distribution to affiliate (1,683,865 ) (1,019,687 ) Impairment - Depreciation & Amortization 237,011 185,316 Net Change, Right-of-Use Asset & Liabilities 20,059 - Change in Operating Assets & Liabilities: Accounts Receivable 58,800 373,055 Contract Assets 120,550 - Inventory 322,167 110,816 Prepaids & Other Current Assets (213,247 ) (75,565 ) Accounts Payable 732,922 83,261 Contract Liabilities 295,873 Accrued Expenses 207,475 (82,531 ) Deferred Revenue 415,107 71,452 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (1,157,220 ) (866,256 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of Property, Plant an Equipment (22,560 ) (161,755 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (22,560 ) (161,755 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings on debt 825,000 - Net Cash provided by (used in) Financing Activities 825,000 - Net Cash Flow for Period (354,780 ) (1,028,011 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period 533,871 6,201,137 Cash and Cash Equivalents- End of Period $ 179,091 5,173,126 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Shares issued for Investment 100,000 - Transfer demo inventory to PPE 14,833 - SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION - Cash Received / Paid During the Period for: - Income Taxes - - Interest - -

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-reports-strong-q1-2025-revenue-growth-driven-by-strate-1046326