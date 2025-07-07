Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DFKD | ISIN: US51807Q1004 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.07.25 | 21:54
2,390 US-Dollar
-5,53 % -0,140
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.07.2025 22:26 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Reports Strong Q1 2025 Revenue Growth Driven by Strategic CMS Integration and Multi-Sector Growth

Revenue Surges 208% Year-Over-Year to $2.3 Million as Company Capitalizes on Expanding Market Opportunities Across Defense, Medical and Industrial Sectors

Cost cutting initiatives to reduce run rate expenses by $2 million, gross, on an annualized basis

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("Laser Photonics" or "the Company") $LASE, a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics, commented:

"The first quarter demonstrated the potential of our strategic transformation, with revenue growth of over 200% year-over-year highlighting the success of our Control Micro Systems ("CMS") acquisition and multi-sector expansion strategy. Our expanded capabilities are resonating strongly with customers seeking advanced laser solutions. The fourth CleanTech system order from Acuren, second Navy order for our DefenseTech systems and multiple new CMS orders across dental, manufacturing and other precision applications validate our technology and support a growing market presence.

"We're particularly excited about the medium- to long-term potential of our strategic partnerships, including the revolutionary laser-enabled robotic crawler demonstrated with Boston Engineering at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. This breakthrough technology addresses the Navy's $23 billion annual corrosion challenge and represents the type of innovative solutions that position Laser Photonics at the forefront of next-generation industrial applications."

Carlos Sardinas, Chief Financial Officer of Laser Photonics, added:

"Our first quarter results reflect the successful progress we've made to date on the integration of CMS and the revenue growth opportunities this acquisition has created. While, as a company, we're in an investment phase to capture the significant market potential ahead of us, we remain focused on improving operational efficiency and the path to sustainable profitability."

Business Highlights

DefenseTech: Building on strong Q4 2024 momentum, Laser Photonics secured additional orders from the U.S. Navy through distribution partner Incredible Supply & Logistics (ISL). The repeat order for the DefenseTech MRLS Portable Finishing Laser (DTMF-1020) handheld cleaning system validates the technology's reliability and effectiveness for naval maintenance applications. Additionally, the Company's strategic partnership with Boston Engineering showcased revolutionary laser-cleaning-enabled robotic crawlers at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, demonstrating transformational potential for naval MRO processes.

CleanTech Industrial: Laser Photonics secured its fourth CleanTech system order from Acuren, a leading provider of asset protection services. The Company also received repeat orders from Bruce Power for additional CleanTech 500-CTHD laser cleaning systems for use at North America's largest operational nuclear power plant, highlighting the safety and environmental advantages of laser cleaning technology in critical infrastructure applications.

Medical and Precision Manufacturing: CMS continued to demonstrate strong market traction with significant orders from a prominent global dental implant provider for robotic-feed dental drill bit marking systems and a leading U.S. high-performance bicycle manufacturer for advanced laser engraving systems. These wins highlight CMS's technological prowess in precision applications and the strategic value of the acquisition in expanding Laser Photonics' addressable markets.

2nd Quarter 2025 Outlook

Laser Photonics entered the second quarter of 2025, which ended June 30, 2025, with strong momentum and expects to report year-over-year revenue growth from the $0.7 million it reported in Q2 2024. The Company also took steps to reduce costs, mainly through headcount reductions and lower marketing spend, by a gross annualized run rate of $2 million.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics' new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space-exploration industries are using Laser Photonics' "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

Laser Photonics Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
laser@haydenir.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value data)
(unaudited)

As of
March 31,
2025
(Unaudited)

As of
December 31,
2024
(Audited)

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

179,091

$

533,871

Accounts Receivable, Net

904,155

973,605

Accounts Receivable

-

-

Contract Assets

639,108

759,658

Inventory

2,001,760

2,338,759

Other Assets

271,813

58,567

Total Current Assets

3,995,927

4,664,460

Property, Plant, & Equipment, Net

1,780,036

1,872,034

Intangible Assets, Net

5,350,900

5,458,522

Other Long Term Assets

316,378

316,378

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset

4,592,058

4,840,753

Total Assets

$

16,035,299

$

17,152,147

Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities:

Accounts Payable

$

1,211,407

$

531,268

Account payable related parties

80,771

27,988

Short term loan

825,000

-

Account payable

27,988

Deferred Revenue

470,493

55,383

Contract Liabilities

1,337,963

1,042,090

Current Portion of Operating Lease

472,882

649,989

Accrued Expenses

474,189

266,717

Total Current Liabilities

4,872,705

2,573,435

Long Term Liabilities:

Lease liability - less current

4,314,889

4,366,419

Total Long Term Liabilities

4,314,889

4,366,419

Total Liabilities

9,187,594

6,939,854

Stockholders' Equity:

Preferred stock Par value $0.001: 10,000,000 shares authorized. 0 Issued: 0 shares were outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

-

-

Common Stock Par Value $0.001: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 14,301,087 issued and 14,276,150 outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 14,282,395 issued and 14,257,458 outstanding as of December 31, 2024

14,276

14,257

Additional Paid in Capital

16,302,275

17,886,159

Retained Earnings (Deficit)

(9,435,036

)

(7,754,313

)

Shares to be issued

-

100,000

Treasury Stock

(33,810

)

(33,810

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

6,847,705

10,212,293

Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity

$

16,035,299

$

17,152,147

STATEMENTS OF PROFIT AND LOSS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

March 31, 2025
(Unaudited)

March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)

Net Sales

$

2,290,282

$

742,991

Cost of Sales

1,150,516

357,123

Gross Profit

1,139,766

385,868

Operating Expenses:

Sales & Marketing

617,699

136,610

General & Administrative

900,034

356,265

Depreciation & Amortization

237,011

185,316

Payroll Expenses

840,861

208,455

Research and Development Cost

116,686

47,691

Total Operating Expenses

2,712,291

934,337

Operating Income (Loss)

(1,572,525

)

(548,469

)

Other Income (Expenses):

Other Income

1,451

30

Other Expenses

(109,649

)

2,730

Total Other Income (Loss)

(108,198

)

2,760

Income (Loss) Before Tax

(1,680,723

)

(545,709

)

Tax Provision

-

-

Net Income (Loss)

$

(1,680,723

)

$

(545,709

)

Loss per Share:

Basic

$

(0.12

)

$

(0.06

)

Fully diluted

$

(0.12

)

$

(0.06

)

WASO

14,271,581

9,234,650

Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

Quarter Ended March 31

2025
(Unaudited)

2024
(Unaudited)

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net Loss/Gain

$

(1,680,723

)

(545,709

)

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities:

Bad Debt

10,651

-

Shares issued for compensation

33,336

Distribution to affiliate

(1,683,865

)

(1,019,687

)

Impairment

-

Depreciation & Amortization

237,011

185,316

Net Change, Right-of-Use Asset & Liabilities

20,059

-

Change in Operating Assets & Liabilities:

Accounts Receivable

58,800

373,055

Contract Assets

120,550

-

Inventory

322,167

110,816

Prepaids & Other Current Assets

(213,247

)

(75,565

)

Accounts Payable

732,922

83,261

Contract Liabilities

295,873

Accrued Expenses

207,475

(82,531

)

Deferred Revenue

415,107

71,452

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

(1,157,220

)

(866,256

)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of Property, Plant an Equipment

(22,560

)

(161,755

)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(22,560

)

(161,755

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Borrowings on debt

825,000

-

Net Cash provided by (used in) Financing Activities

825,000

-

Net Cash Flow for Period

(354,780

)

(1,028,011

)

Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period

533,871

6,201,137

Cash and Cash Equivalents- End of Period

$

179,091

5,173,126

NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Shares issued for Investment

100,000

-

Transfer demo inventory to PPE

14,833

-

SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION

-

Cash Received / Paid During the Period for:

-

Income Taxes

-

-

Interest

-

-

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-reports-strong-q1-2025-revenue-growth-driven-by-strate-1046326

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.