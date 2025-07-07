

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom (AOMFF.PK) has secured a €2 billion, approximately $2.3 billion, contract to supply 316 M-9A commuter rail cars to Long Island Rail Road or LIRR and Metro-North Railroad, the two commuter lines under the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority - MTA.



The agreement also includes an option for 242 additional cars, potentially raising the total value to €3.3 billion ($3.8 billion). These new electric multiple units will replace aging M-3 cars, improving passenger comfort, accessibility, and efficiency with features like USB ports, wider doors, wheelchair spaces, and accessible restrooms.



Production will generate nearly 300 jobs across Alstom's New York facilities. The railcars will be assembled in Hornell, with car body shells produced at the newly opened Plant 4 and bogies at the Plattsburgh site. The propulsion systems will be manufactured in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. The workforce will include members of the International Association of Machinists union, emphasizing local employment and economic development.



Alstom's Americas President, Michael Keroullé, expressed appreciation for the MTA's trust and highlighted the dual benefit of modernizing transit while investing in New York labor and communities. State and federal leaders, including Senator Chuck Schumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and Representative Nick Langworthy, praised the contract's impact on regional economic growth and the role of strategic investments in solidifying upstate New York's leadership in rail manufacturing.



Empire State Development's Hope Knight underscored the value of Alstom's advanced manufacturing efforts, while state legislators noted the importance of keeping MTA spending in New York. The M-9A cars will support cybersecurity standards and add to the 5,400 commuter and subway cars Alstom has delivered to the MTA to date.



Half the new fleet will serve LIRR-the nation's busiest commuter rail-and the rest will operate on Metro-North, enhancing service across New York and Connecticut suburbs. Alstom's Hornell facility, with a 170-year rail heritage, stands as the largest passenger rail manufacturing site in the U.S.



The M-9A cars are part of Alstom's Adessia portfolio, known for sustainable, high-speed commuter solutions tailored to varied climates and geographies. With more than 40,000 railcars sold across 60 systems in over 15 countries, Adessia trains transport over 20 million passengers daily, reinforcing Alstom's leadership in global commuter rail mobility.



AOMFF.PK currently trades at $21.3, or 8.15% lower on the OTC Markets OTCPK.



