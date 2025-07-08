

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG plc (SHI.L), a building materials supplier, Tuesday said it has appointed Pim Vervaat as its new chief executive officer and chair designate with effect from October 1.



This follows the resignation of the previous CEO Gavin Slark, which was announced in May.



Vervaat has served as the CEO of large scale companies in the UK listed sector as well as under private equity ownership. Most recently, he was the CEO of Constantia Flexibles, a flexible packaging company.



