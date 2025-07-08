

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG plc (SHI.L), a supplier of specialist insulation and building products, reported a 1% year-on-year increase in group like-for-like sales for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, with like-for-like volumes up 2%. Continued pricing pressure in the market more than offset modest inflation on input costs, leading to a net 1% reduction in pricing.



Reported revenues for the period totaled 1.306 billion pounds, down 1% year-on-year, reflecting a combined 1% impact from working days and exchange rates, along with a net 1% effect from branch closures and openings.



SIG expects to report an underlying operating profit of approximately 15 million pounds for the first half of 2025, compared to 12 million pounds in the prior year. This improvement reflects the ongoing benefits of productivity initiatives, which have helped mitigate the effects of continued softness in market demand.



The company continues to expect the Group to deliver full-year underlying operating profit in line with market expectations. However, having seen no notable pick-up in demand during the period, it remains cautious about the prospect of meaningful market improvement in the second half.



The company will publish its first-half of 2025 results on 5 August 2025.



