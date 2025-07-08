Anzeige
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
PR Newswire
08.07.2025 09:12 Uhr
126 Leser
Essity awarded supplier engagement leader by CDP for sixth consecutive year

STOCKHOLM, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has, for the sixth consecutive year, been acknowledged for its leadership in sustainability by the global non-profit environmental organization CDP. Essity has been recognized on CDP's 2024 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard list for its efforts in involving suppliers in climate change initiatives.

To combat climate change and reduce Essity's total emissions, the company is committed to cascading environmental actions throughout the entire supply chain. Achieving Essity's net zero ambition by 2050 is dependent on close collaboration and engagement with suppliers.

Essity is dedicated to fostering strong partnerships to collectively reduce Scope 3 related carbon emissions, including sourced key raw materials, by 35% by 2030. For 2024, Essity reported Scope 3 emissions reduction of 21%.

"Our approach to supplier collaboration is built on clear expectations, robust support, and the fostering of innovation. We communicate our environmental targets, provide the necessary tools and training, and encourage new solutions to reduce emissions. Open communication and strong partnerships ensure our suppliers are fully engaged and committed to our shared climate action mission," says Jessica Nordlinder, VP Global Procurement, Essity.

CDP's annual environmental data collection is widely acknowledged as the premier independent standard for evaluating companies' environmental practices. The Supplier Engagement Assessment (SEA) by CDP evaluates companies based on their governance, targets, Scope 3 emissions, and value chain performance.

More information on CDP: Turning Transparency to Action

For further information, please contact:
Karl Stoltz, Public Relations Director, +46 709 42 63 88, karl.stoltz@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-awarded-supplier-engagement-leader-by-cdp-for-sixth-consecutive-year,c4204493

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4204493/3573224.pdf

Essity awarded supplier engagement leader by CDP for sixth consecutive year

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/cdp-supplier-engagement-leader-2024,c3455161

CDP Supplier Engagement Leader 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-awarded-supplier-engagement-leader-by-cdp-for-sixth-consecutive-year-302499896.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
