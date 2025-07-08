Corbion secures Chinese regulatory approvals for algae-derived Omega-3 DHA products in human and animal nutrition

Corbion, a global leader in sustainable ingredient solutions, has successfully secured multiple regulatory approvals from China's General Administration of Customs (GACC) paving the way for offering Corbion's high quality, sustainable, algae-derived omega-3 DHA solutions in China's fast-growing human and animal nutrition segments.

Corbion received several crucial registrations from GACC for its omega-3 products, marketed under the AlgaPrime DHA and AlgaVia DHA brands. Both brands are premium algae-derived omega-3 products designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality animal nutrition as well as plant-based human nutrition and nutraceutical solutions in China. With all regulatory steps now completed, Corbion is ready to bring its algae-derived nutrition solutions to market in China across both human and animal applications, where demand for sustainable and traceable ingredients continues to increase.

"China is an important and fast-growing market for algae-derived omega-3 solutions in both food and feed," said Tim Rutten, Vice President Nutrition & Pharma at Corbion. "With these registrations and licenses in place, we can now offer Chinese customers and partners our proven ingredients that align with their focus on quality, safety, and sustainability."

AlgaVia DHA and AlgaPrime DHA

Corbion's AlgaVia DHA and AlgaPrime DHA deliver a clean, highly concentrated, and sustainable source of omega-3 DHA. They are produced on land from microalgae via controlled fermentation using sugar cane and renewable energy, thereby reducing reliance on marine resources and carbon footprint at the same time. Trusted by leading brands in human nutrition, aquaculture, livestock, and pet food, these solutions enhance omega-3 profiles and supply chain resilience amid rising global demand. Driven by its commitment to quality, reliability, sustainability, and adaptability, Corbion delivers more than just omega-3 ingredients, it delivers flexible solutions tailored to diverse customer needs. Whether in powder, liquid suspension, or oil format, its algae-based omega-3 solutions fit into a wide range of applications across human and animal nutrition.

For more information, please contact:

Press:

Lucas Jan Wiarda, Strategic Marketing Health & Nutrition

+31(0)6 10334360

Analysts and investors:

Alex Sokolowski, Head of Investor Relations

+31(0)6 46941365

Background information:

Corbion is a sustainable ingredients company dedicated to preserving what matters, including food and food production, health, and the planet. We specialize in lactic acid, lactic acid derivatives, food preservation solutions, functional blends, and algae ingredients, using our deep application and product knowledge to propel nature's ingenuity through science. With more than a century of experience, we continue working side-by-side with our customers to make our cutting-edge technologies work for them. Leveraging our advanced capabilities in fermentation and preservation technology, we help customers differentiate their products in diverse markets ranging from food and animal nutrition to home & personal care, pharmaceuticals, electronics, medical devices, and bioplastics. In 2024, Corbion generated annual sales of € 1,332.0 million with a workforce of 2,399 FTEs. Corbion is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information: www.corbion.com