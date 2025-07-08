Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.07.2025
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
WKN: A1W60Y | ISIN: NL0010583399 | Ticker-Symbol: CSUA
Tradegate
08.07.25 | 08:03
18,640 Euro
+1,14 % +0,210
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
CORBION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORBION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,56018,66008:38
18,54018,67008:35
08.07.2025 07:10 Uhr
Corbion announces Executive Committee changes to strengthen its leadership structure

Corbion, the Amsterdam-listed sustainable ingredients company that champions preservation through the application of science, today announced important changes to its Executive Committee aimed at enhancing leadership and driving strong results.

The leaner Executive Committee structure, now comprising six members, is designed to foster collaboration, agility, and speed in decision-making processes, positioning Corbion for continued success in the competitive landscape of sustainable ingredients.

Oli Arnason has been appointed as Chief Integrated Supply Chain Officer (CISCO), effective July 15. This role emphasizes the end-to-end focus on efficient supply chain, procurement, and operations management across the organization. Mr. Arnason joins Corbion from Friesland Campina, where he most recently served as Global Manufacturing Director. He brings extensive experience in the food and beverage sector, with a proven track record of ensuring global operational excellence and driving collaboration in the entire value chain while enhancing efficiency and maintaining high quality and safety standards. His expertise and leadership will be crucial as Corbion seeks to optimize its processes and deliver enhanced value to customers.

Yves Boland, PhD, will join Corbion as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective September 1st. Dr. Boland brings a wealth of experience in fermentation technology and innovation, having most recently served as Vice President of Technical Services & Business Development at Tate & Lyle. Prior to that, he held various leadership roles at CP Kelco, including Senior Vice President of Global Innovation and Senior Director of Innovation Discovery & Business Development. His customer-centric approach to innovation focuses on creating and capturing value along the entire value chain. This approach will be instrumental in advancing Corbion's commitment to sustainable solutions and enhancing its technological capabilities.

Ruud Peerbooms has taken on the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective July 1, responsible for all commercial activities of Corbion. Mr. Peerbooms, previously President of Health and Nutrition, has been with Corbion for over a decade and has consistently demonstrated strong commercial leadership in driving value, delivering both top and bottom-line results with a deep understanding of Corbion's markets.

Jacqueline van Lemmen will step down as Chief Operations Officer (COO) after having been a member of Corbion's Executive Committee since 2017. Jennifer Lindsey will continue as Head of Global Marketing within the Commercial Organization.

CEO Olivier Rigaud expressed his enthusiasm for these appointments: "I am very happy to welcome Oli and Yves to our team and to see Ruud step into this new role. Their combined expertise will be key as we strive to not only deliver innovative sustainable solutions and exceptional service to our customers but also elevate our company performance and maximize shareholder returns. Oli's experience in integrated supply chain management will help us optimize our operations, Yves' talent for weaving together innovation and business strategy will accelerate our journey from concept to market, and Ruud's deep knowledge of our markets will drive our commercial strategy forward. Together, they will play a crucial role in positioning Corbion for future growth and success. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Jacqueline for her dedicated service as COO and to Jennifer for her ongoing contributions to our marketing efforts. Together, they have helped shape Corbion into the company it is today, and I look forward to building on that foundation as we move forward."


