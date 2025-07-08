

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Carrefour SA (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L) and Coopérative U on Tuesday announced the creation of Concordis, a new European buying alliance aimed at strengthening their purchasing power by combining volumes to offer better value to consumers.



Beginning in 2026, the six-year alliance will focus on negotiating prices and providing international services to multinational suppliers across the European countries where both retailers operate, Carrefour said.



According to the company, Concordis, which will be based in Brussels, will make use of Carrefour's European reach and the expertise of its subsidiaries, CWT and Eureca, alongside Coopérative U's experience in international partnerships. The alliance is open to other European retailers, with discussions already underway, Carrefour added.



The company said that the alliance complies with competition laws and will be notified to the French Competition Authority and reviewed by the governing bodies of both companies.



Carrefour said that both the companies plan collaboration beyond Concordis and will be exploring joint auctions for standard private label goods, even while maintaining independence on differentiated products. Carrefour may also share expertise in non-food areas, particularly textiles, while in digital, Coopérative U will join Unlimitail, the Carrefour-Publicis joint venture, to develop its retail media strategy.



