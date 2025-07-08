Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF) a leading global provider of commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today that it has been awarded $412,550 funding grant over 2 years from ISED Canada under the CMC/FABrIC program.

Managed by CMC Microsystems, FABrIC is a five-year, $223 million initiative to secure Canada's future in semiconductors.

The project entitled "High Efficiency Beamforming IC and Intelligent Beam-forming Antenna Modules for Satellite IoT and ESA Terminals" aims to develop next generation integrated circuits which will be used in the C-COM designed Ka-band electronically steered phased array antennas as well as for satellite based IoT applications. C-COM is collaborating with MMSENSE Technologies Inc., who was also awarded a funding grant of $497,650 over the same period and will be the lead on this project.

This project was one of the total of 5 awarded to companies based in the province of Ontario. The total investment by all parties in this project is $2.46 million over 2 years.

"We are grateful to FABrIC, CMC Microsystems and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) for this financial assistance," said Dr. Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. "This grant will allow C-COM to enter a new vertical market with a market potential of multiple billions of dollars and at the same time provide the company with its own enhanced Ka-band semiconductor IC technology, which will make our flat panel electronically steered antennas more cost effective and better performing."

"We are excited to collaborate with C-COM on advancing Canada's presence in emerging satellite communication markets," said Dr. Mohammad-Reza Nezhad-Ahmadi, CEO of MMSENSE Technologies Inc.

"FABrIC funding enables both MMSENSE and C-COM to accelerate the development of high-efficiency, low-power-consumption, and cost-effective Ka-band beamforming ICs, antenna modules, and Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) solutions. This support strengthens our ability to scale engineering efforts, move quickly from prototypes to demonstration systems, and lay the foundation for commercial deployment in satellite connectivity applications."





8-Chanel Beamformer Tx and Rx Integrated Circuit



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5445/257977_2a4468b0448e69be_005full.jpg

About FABrIC:

Mandated to secure Canada's future in semiconductors. FABrIC lowers barriers faced by Canadian companies developing semiconductor manufacturing processes and internet-connected products and services for export into global markets. Focused on four core technologies: quantum, photonics, compound semiconductors and MEMS, it offers targeted funding for Fabrication Process and Product Development. Its training, IP registry and repository, design and prototyping services and Quantum Readiness programs support innovation and revitalize the domestic ecosystem.

FABrIC forcefully connects the semiconductor sector into Canada's major industrial performers: advanced manufacturing, agriculture, aerospace & defence, the auto sector, cleantech, MedTech and mining & natural resources to amplify this country's economic performance. Managed by CMC MIcrosystems, FABrIC is an Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) investment.

For additional information please visit: https://fabricinnovation.ca/

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and a leading global designer, developer, and manufacturer of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 11,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil and Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in final stages of satellite testing and manufacturing of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. C-COM has developed this unique multi-orbit antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals over LEO, MEO and GEO satellite constellations. Another significant project underway at C-COM is the development of an Analog Beamforming Integrated Circuit, which is progressing well and is expected to enter the testing phase by the middle of this year. These BFICs will be used in the manufacturing of all our ESA antennas with the intent to significantly reduce their cost and improve their performance.

For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

About MMSENSE:

MMSENSE Technologies Inc. is a Canadian deep-tech company based in Waterloo, Ontario, specializing in the development of low-power-consumption, cost-effective millimeter-wave beamforming ICs, high-performance antenna solutions for emerging satellite and wireless communications, and advanced imaging radar systems.

MMSENSE delivers compact, scalable hardware platforms designed to enable next-generation connectivity, sensing, and imaging. The company supports the growth of Canada's semiconductor and wireless innovation ecosystem through deep technical expertise, advanced technology development, and strategic industry collaboration.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Statements about C-COM's expectations for future results, its intention to continue testing and launch a new product using the funding described, the size of the potential market, C-COM's expectations of being able to capitalize on the market and the expectation that investment in R&D will generate returns to the company all contain forward-looking information. Several factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Product testing may be delayed, may not have positive results or may result in necessary changes to the product design. Product development and launch may be postponed, delayed or, in the worst case, cancelled for many reasons outside C-COM's control, anticipated benefits of the new technology may not be realized, new products and services may not be released or, if released may not gain market acceptance and factors outside of C-COM's control may cause it to focus of its efforts and investments differently than described above. Any of those events and others could influence future performance and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.'s ability to achieve the results mentioned above. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Readers are directed to the risk factors associated with the business of C-COM Satellite Systems in the company's most recent MD&A available at www.sedarplus.ca.

