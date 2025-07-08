HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.: Healthy Extracts Taps Amazon Prime Day Shopping Surge with Launch of Five Revolutionary Nutraceutical Products Across High-Growth Categories

Amazon's 77%+ market share dominance of the online nutritional supplement market expected to drive exponential sales for multi-million-dollar Amazon seller, Healthy Extracts.

New products expand reach across high-growth heart, gut and hormone health market segments.

Launch includes science-based STAT10 that supports the essential nutrient needs of the nation's 40 million statin users like no other product on the market today.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), a leader in research-based nutraceuticals for transformational health and longevity, will roll out five new products on Amazon for Prime Day, beginning July 8 and running through July 11.

The Amazon debut of these new science-based products further broadens the company's national market reach across the heart health, sleep, gut wellness, and women's hormone support segments-all fast-growth areas of the nutraceutical market.

"With our Amazon "Subscribe & Save" customer growth up more than 80% over the past year, we expect these new products to leverage our existing Amazon customer base, as well as attract new subscribers," said Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. "Combined with the shopping surge typical of Amazon Prime Days, we expect to see a great expansion of our recurring revenue stream from Amazon subscriptions and this to build upon an already multi-million-dollar revenue base."

Healthy Extracts' new Amazon offerings include two introduced by its BergametNA heart health division, with three being rolled out by its major influencer brand, Whitney Johns Nutrition.

BergametNA Launches STAT10 and 4Sleep

Initially introduced last month for direct-to-consumer, STAT10 is a revolutionary CoQ10 and nutrient support formulation clinically designed specifically for the more than 40 million Americans who have been prescribed a statin to lower their cholesterol.

As a unique combination of CoQ10, Omega-3s, Berberine, and Bergamot BPF Gold®, STAT10 supports the vital nutrients typically depleted by statins and which can result in common side effects such as muscle pain and fatigue.

4Sleep is BergametNA's new natural sleep supplement specially designed to support deeper, more restorative rest. Infused with calming botanicals and clinically researched nutrients, 4Sleep complements BergametNA's expanding line of science-backed heart and metabolic health supplements.

"The launch of these amazing new products on Amazon for Prime Day furthers our mission to provide holistic, clinically formulated solutions that help people live younger, longer and happier," explained Pitts. "Both STAT10 and 4Sleep extend BergametNA's reach beyond heart health where it has become a top three amazon category leader, and into important adjacent markets of sleep health and pharmaceutical support."

Whitney Johns Nutrition Unveils Three New Revolutionary Products

Fitness influencer and entrepreneur, Whitney Johns, is expanding her clinically-supported wellness line with the launch of these three powerful new additions to her Amazon store:

GutHealth Straw - Featuring Whitney's exclusive straw delivery system, this portable and innovative product delivers up to 4 grams of prebiotic fiber plus probiotics in a fun-to-use, lemon-flavored drinking straw. Unlike any product on the market today, it is a game-changer for gut wellness on-the-go.

Women's Citrus Bergamot- Targeted formulation to support cardiovascular and metabolic health in women using the same exclusive Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit featured across BergametNA's product line.

Hormone Support - Supplement specially formulated to balance hormones, improve energy levels, mood and metabolism, and support weight management.

All of these products complement Whitney's popular Brain Activate and Activate products. Brain Activate is specially formulated to increase brain focus for up to eight hours, with Activate clinically proven to increase nitric oxide by up to 73%, supporting greater energy, cognition, and overall performance.

"My new products fill critical gaps in daily wellness routines with innovative delivery and trusted ingredients," noted Whitney. "Representing a new phase in our partnership with Healthy Extracts, this Amazon launch will include outreach to my more than 1 million+ health-conscious followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter."

Amazon Prime Day Debut

The company has already experienced a surge in its "Subscribe & Save" customers over recent weeks, and it continues to rank among Amazon top sellers across the heart health and brain health categories.

This ranking is especially valuable to Healthy Extracts given how Amazon accounts for approximately 77% of all online sales of dietary supplements, according to the National Library of Medicine.

"We are strategically launching these products during Amazon Prime Day to maximize visibility and buyer momentum on this top e-commerce platform," added Pitts. "We enjoy an enviable position of being an Amazon top-seller, and we see this rollout opening the door to large health categories we haven't previously addressed. We expect this major summer sales event to further accelerate our growth in sales and expand our reach to both new and existing customers."

About Healthy Extracts "Live Life Young Again"

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for acquiring, researching, marketing, and distributing science-based, plant-powered nutraceuticals. Its subsidiaries, BergametNA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN), offer clinically tested formulations for heart, brain, and metabolic health. Whitney Johns Nutrition brings influencer-powered wellness with exclusive delivery formats and high-performance ingredients.

Learn more at healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com, tryubn.com, and whitneyjohns.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than historical facts in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Refer to the Company's filings with the SEC for more information.

