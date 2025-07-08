Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB: Cibus acquires six assets in Finland in two separate transactions for an underlying property value of approx. EUR 61.4 million

The first transaction involves five properties across Finland for an underlying property value of EUR 21.6 million. The properties are fully let to and acquired from Tokmanni in a sale and leaseback transaction. In connection with the transaction, Tokmanni has signed ten-year lease agreements concerning the properties.

The five properties are located in Eurajoki, Kuopio, Pälkäne, Sipoo and Sodankylä and have a lettable area of approx. 15,700 sqm. Four of the properties have been constructed in 2024, and the one in Kuopio will be completed in Q4 2025. The transaction was signed on July 8, 2025 and closing of four properties will occur on July 9, 2025, with the closing of the Kuopio property acquisition planned for Q4 2025. The transaction is carried through a share deal and will be long-term financed with a loan-to-value ratio of approx. 50% by a local bank.

The second transaction concerns the acquisition of a Prisma hypermarket in Tuusula, Helsinki region for an underlying property value of approx. EUR 39.8 million. The store has a lettable area of ca. 9,300 sqm and has been leased to S Group on a long-term lease. The property is currently under construction and is planned to be completed in Q3 2026. The property was acquired from the Nordic real estate investor and developer Nrep, who will be responsible for the completion of the construction works under a forward funding agreement. The transaction was signed and closed on July 8, 2025 through a share deal and will be long-term financed with a loan-to-value ratio of approx. 50% by a local bank.

"We are happy to be continuing to grow our Finnish portfolio of daily-goods real estate, this time with newly built stores and stores under construction both with great ESG characteristics on long leases. The Prisma is our first S Group hypermarket in Finland. We continue to execute on our pipeline of accretive acquisition opportunities and are also actively evaluating new markets in Mainland Europe" says Christian Fredrixon, CEO Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB.

Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The company's business idea is to acquire, develop and manage high-quality properties in Europe with grocery retail chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns approximately 640 properties in Europe. The largest tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop, S Group, Rema 1000, Salling, Lidl, Dagrofa and Carrefour.