Dienstag, 08.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2025 14:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Adventure Box Technology AB: Adventure Box Technology AB announces delisting of shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Adventure Box Technology AB announces delisting of shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, July 8, 2025, Adventure Box Technology AB ("ADVBOX") announces that the Company has received notice from Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") regarding a decision on delisting of the shares in Adventure Box Technology AB in accordance with item 8.2.7 of the Rulebook. Based on the above, the Exchange has decided to delist the shares in Adventure Box Technology AB, with the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market being August 5, 2025.

The Company is exploring various options including remaining private, a relisting application, and other potential options.

About Adventure Box Technology AB (publ)

Adventure Box is pioneering next-generation digital solutions and driving transformative growth through an acquisition-driven strategy. The company recently acquired Lion Gaming, expanding its technological capabilities and service offerings.
Adventure Box Technology offers KoGaMa, an online game creation platform with user-friendly tools for building and sharing unique games. Its innovative multiplayer editor and vibrant marketplace enable collaboration and customization in a dynamic social metaverse.
Adventure Box is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker ADVBOX and ISIN code SE0012955276.

