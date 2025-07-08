Ageas and BlackRock, Inc.: Transparency notification

In accordance with the rules on financial transparency*, BlackRock, Inc. has notified Ageas on 3 July 2025 that, on 1 July 2025, its interest has exceeded the legal threshold of 5% of the shares issued by Ageas. Its current shareholding stands at 7,78%.

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of the control of an undertaking that holds a participating interest in an issuer

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

See annex 1a

Date on which the threshold is crossed

1 July 2025

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

5%

Denominator

198.938.286

Notified details

See annex 1 b

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

The full chain of command can be found on https://www.ageas.com/investors/shareholders

Additional information

As a result of the acquisition of HPS Investment Partners, there has been a change to BlackRock's group structure. Upon the close of the transaction, BlackRock, Inc. contributed all of its equity interests in BlackRock Finance, Inc. and Global Infrastructure Management, LLC to BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

This press releaseand the notifications received by Ageas are available on the website.

* article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings us provisions.

Ageas is a Belgian rooted listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow, and is also engaged in reinsurance activities. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 50,000 people and reported annual inflows of EUR 18.5 billion in 2024.

ANNEX 1a

Name Address (for legal entities) BlackRock, Inc. 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A. BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 20 Anson Road #18-01, Singapore, 79912, Singapore BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Advisors, LLC 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A. BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Lenbachplatz 1 1st Floor, Munich, 80333-MN3, Germany BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 15/F, 16/F, 17/F Citibank Tower & 17/F ICBC Tower, 3 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A. BlackRock Fund Advisors 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A. BlackRock International Limited Exchange Place One, 1 Semple Street, Edinburgh, EH3 8BL, U.K. BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited Level 37 Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A. BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 1-8-3 Marunouchi Chiyoda-ku, Trust Tower Main, Tokyo, 100-8217, Japan Aperio Group, LLC 3 Harbor Dr Suite 204, Sausalito, CA 94965, U.S.A. SpiderRock Advisors, LLC Corporation Service Company, 251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington, DE 19808, U.S.A.

ANNEX 1b

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities S BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0,00% 1 BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 26.755 26.310 0,01% 1 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 2.917.790 3.172.318 1,59% 1 BlackRock Advisors, LLC 203.203 332.981 0,17% 1 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 147.243 262.978 0,13% 1 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 1.811.227 1.362.308 0,68% 1 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 25.474 25.829 0,01% 1 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 50.348 190.132 0,10% 1 BlackRock Fund Advisors 3.769.688 3.810.650 1,92% 1 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 2.088.675 2.690.187 1,35% 1 BlackRock International Limited 1.637 12.647 0,01% 1 BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 69.199 56.242 0,03% 1 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 895.264 1.142.495 0,57% 1 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 418.682 373.405 0,19% 1 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 285.173 300.448 0,15% 1 Aperio Group, LLC 18.343 21.757 0,01% 1 Subtotal 12.728.700 13.780.688 6,93% S TOTAL 13.780.688 0 6,93% 0,00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors, LLC Contract Difference 641.303 0,32% cash BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Contract Difference 513.136 0,26% cash BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Contract Difference 326.027 0,16% cash BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Contract Difference 13.097 0,01% cash BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Contract Difference 845 0,00% cash Aperio Group, LLC Depositary Receipt 195.684 0,10% SpiderRock Advisors, LLC Depositary Receipt 158 0,00% TOTAL 1.690.250 0,85%

TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 15.470.938 7,78%

