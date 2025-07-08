Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.07.2025
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
08.07.25 | 15:29
1,440 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Jul-2025 / 17:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
8 July 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  8 July 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         81,361 
 
Highest price paid per share:            130.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             126.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    128.5931p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,696,551 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,696,551) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      128.5931p                        81,361

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
269             127.00          08:12:47         00343619745TRLO1     XLON 
 
350             127.00          08:12:47         00343619746TRLO1     XLON 
 
308             126.20          08:13:49         00343620109TRLO1     XLON 
 
311             126.20          08:13:49         00343620110TRLO1     XLON 
 
420             127.80          09:09:58         00343642696TRLO1     XLON 
 
102             127.80          09:09:58         00343642697TRLO1     XLON 
 
38              128.20          09:10:34         00343642895TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             128.80          09:12:28         00343643469TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             129.00          09:12:33         00343643497TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             129.20          10:18:45         00343672452TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             128.60          10:19:10         00343672573TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              128.60          10:19:10         00343672574TRLO1     XLON 
 
356             128.60          10:24:47         00343674768TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             128.60          10:37:51         00343679546TRLO1     XLON 
 
8072             129.40          10:54:54         00343687664TRLO1     XLON 
 
11937            129.40          10:54:54         00343687665TRLO1     XLON 
 
1257             129.00          10:54:54         00343687666TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             129.00          10:54:54         00343687667TRLO1     XLON 
 
603             129.40          11:04:01         00343690094TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             129.20          11:04:05         00343690103TRLO1     XLON 
 
201             129.20          11:04:05         00343690104TRLO1     XLON 
 
430             129.00          11:39:02         00343691303TRLO1     XLON 
 
188             129.00          11:39:02         00343691304TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             129.00          11:39:02         00343691305TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             129.80          11:46:04         00343691924TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             130.00          11:46:10         00343691926TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             129.80          12:02:08         00343692347TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             130.00          12:02:08         00343692348TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             130.00          12:02:28         00343692357TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             130.00          12:06:35         00343692459TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             129.80          12:08:19         00343692493TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             129.20          12:08:19         00343692494TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             128.80          12:10:38         00343692542TRLO1     XLON 
 
1295             128.80          12:10:38         00343692543TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             128.40          12:30:17         00343693001TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             127.80          13:15:00         00343694078TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             127.80          13:15:00         00343694079TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             127.80          13:15:00         00343694080TRLO1     XLON 
 
9190             129.20          13:18:28         00343694154TRLO1     XLON 
 
2153             129.00          13:18:48         00343694168TRLO1     XLON 
 
293             129.00          13:18:48         00343694169TRLO1     XLON 
 
1926             128.80          13:18:56         00343694173TRLO1     XLON 
 
1777             128.60          14:00:10         00343695537TRLO1     XLON 
 
1831             128.40          14:04:18         00343695657TRLO1     XLON 
 
1250             128.00          14:05:58         00343695699TRLO1     XLON 
 
1073             127.80          14:06:28         00343695704TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             127.80          14:12:19         00343695918TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             127.60          14:27:59         00343696760TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             127.40          14:28:28         00343696775TRLO1     XLON 
 
170             127.80          14:56:56         00343698155TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             127.60          15:03:18         00343698526TRLO1     XLON 
 
2985             127.60          15:03:18         00343698527TRLO1     XLON 
 
174             128.20          15:09:51         00343699121TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              128.20          15:09:51         00343699122TRLO1     XLON 
 
1834             128.20          15:09:51         00343699123TRLO1     XLON 
 
2072             128.40          15:09:51         00343699124TRLO1     XLON 
 
1223             128.00          15:13:11         00343699262TRLO1     XLON 
 
1283             127.20          15:25:15         00343699978TRLO1     XLON 
 
1186             126.80          15:25:15         00343699979TRLO1     XLON 
 
1189             126.40          15:25:57         00343700025TRLO1     XLON 
 
107             127.00          15:29:15         00343700160TRLO1     XLON 
 
1270             126.60          15:29:16         00343700170TRLO1     XLON 
 
2029             127.20          15:31:35         00343700324TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             127.00          15:34:45         00343700672TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             127.00          15:45:26         00343701778TRLO1     XLON 
 
28              127.00          15:45:26         00343701779TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             127.40          15:48:17         00343702055TRLO1     XLON 
 
94              127.80          15:57:38         00343702749TRLO1     XLON 
 
196             127.80          15:57:38         00343702750TRLO1     XLON 
 
1071             127.80          15:57:38         00343702751TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2025 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1884             127.40          15:59:32         00343702884TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  395329 
EQS News ID:  2167072 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2167072&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2025 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
