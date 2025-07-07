DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: Board Changes

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: Board Changes 07-Jul-2025 / 08:37 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 7 July 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc ("Funding Circle" or "the Company") Board Changes Funding Circle, the UK's leading SME finance platform, announces the appointment of Richard Harvey as an independent non-executive director and Chair of the Risk Committee with effect from 1 August 2025. The Company's currently combined Audit and Risk Committee will be separated into two separate committees, with existing non-executive director, Maeve Byrne chairing the Audit Committee as previously announced. Richard Harvey will also be a member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee. Richard brings a wealth of experience in risk management as well as over 30 years commercial experience in lending and credit cards, having held senior executive positions at HSBC, GE Money and Barclays. Richard is currently a non-executive director of the Money and Pension Service, where he sits on the audit and risk committee, and a non-executive director of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, where he is also a member of the audit and risk and finance committees. Ken Stannard, Chair of Funding Circle Board of Directors, said: "We are delighted to welcome Richard to the Funding Circle Board. His track record in managing risk within the cards and lending sectors will be invaluable to Funding Circle as it continues to grow and navigate the evolving financial landscape." Richard Harvey, incoming Chair of the Risk Committee, said: "I am delighted to join the Funding Circle Board and I look forward to collaborating with the Board and management team to further strengthen the Company's robust risk oversight and help drive sustainable growth." There are no further details to be disclosed pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.8R in connection with Richard's appointment. Enquiries: Funding Circle: Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Leigh Rimmer Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault About Funding Circle Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP14.6bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK. For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: BOA TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 395118 EQS News ID: 2165954 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2165954&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2025 03:38 ET (07:38 GMT)