Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
07.07.25 | 09:59
1,410 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4001,56011:21
Dow Jones News
07.07.2025 10:09 Uhr
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: Board Changes

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: Board Changes 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: Board Changes 
07-Jul-2025 / 08:37 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
7 July 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc ("Funding Circle" or "the Company") 
 
Board Changes 
 
Funding Circle, the UK's leading SME finance platform, announces the appointment of Richard Harvey as an independent 
non-executive director and Chair of the Risk Committee with effect from 1 August 2025. 
 
The Company's currently combined Audit and Risk Committee will be separated into two separate committees, with existing 
non-executive director, Maeve Byrne chairing the Audit Committee as previously announced. Richard Harvey will also be a 
member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee. 
 
Richard brings a wealth of experience in risk management as well as over 30 years commercial experience in lending and 
credit cards, having held senior executive positions at HSBC, GE Money and Barclays.  Richard is currently a 
non-executive director of the Money and Pension Service, where he sits on the audit and risk committee, and a 
non-executive director of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, where he is also a member of the audit and risk 
and finance committees. 
 
Ken Stannard, Chair of Funding Circle Board of Directors, said: "We are delighted to welcome Richard to the Funding 
Circle Board. His track record in managing risk within the cards and lending sectors will be invaluable to Funding 
Circle as it continues to grow and navigate the evolving financial landscape." 
 
Richard Harvey, incoming Chair of the Risk Committee, said: "I am delighted to join the Funding Circle Board and I look 
forward to collaborating with the Board and management team to further strengthen the Company's robust risk oversight 
and help drive sustainable growth." 
 
There are no further details to be disclosed pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.8R in connection with Richard's 
appointment. 
 
  
 
Enquiries: 
 
Funding Circle: 
 
Investor Relations      ir@fundingcircle.com 
Tony Nicol 
 
Media Relations          press@fundingcircle.com 
Leigh Rimmer 
 
Headland Consultancy    +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault 
 
  
 
About Funding Circle 
 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has 
extended more than GBP14.6bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK. 
 
For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and 
data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For 
institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and 
delivers robust and attractive returns. 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  395118 
EQS News ID:  2165954 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2165954&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2025 03:38 ET (07:38 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.