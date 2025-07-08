

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mondelez Global LLC (MDLZ) has issued a voluntary recall of select RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches due to a packaging mix-up that could pose a serious risk to individuals with peanut allergies.



The recall affects specific 8-pack, 20-pack, and 40-pack cartons of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches, as well as the 20-pack RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack sold across the U.S.



Some individually wrapped packs may have been incorrectly labeled as the Cheese variety, despite containing peanut butter. Although the outer cartons are correctly labeled and indicate the presence of peanuts, the mislabeling on inner wrappers could mislead consumers with peanut allergies, putting them at risk of severe or life-threatening reactions.



Only products with specific 'Best When Used By' dates and plant codes, detailed in an official grid, are included in the recall. Other RITZ products and properly labeled cartons are not affected.



To date, Mondelez has received no reports of illness or injury. The recall was initiated after discovering that a supplier error caused packaging film defects. The company is taking corrective measures to prevent future occurrences.



Consumers with peanut allergies are advised not to consume the affected products and should dispose of them.



MDLZ currently trades at $68.05 or 1.13% lower on the NasdaqGS.



