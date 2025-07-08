Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) ("Energy Plug") announces the granting of an aggregate amount of 950,000 stock options of the Company (the "Stock Options") to consultants of the Company. The Stock Options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share and are valid for a term of five years. The Stock Options are granted and governed by the Company's Stock Option Plan, approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held on March 17, 2025. The Stock Options vest over a term of one to two years and are subject to a statutory hold period of four month and one day in accordance with Canadian securities laws.

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp. Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is a Canadian leader in advanced energy storage solutions, serving residential, commercial, and utility-scale markets with an emphasis on cybersecurity, grid resilience, and Indigenous economic development. For more information, visit www.energyplug.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Energy Plug Technologies Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258158

SOURCE: Energy Plug Technologies Corp.