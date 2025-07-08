Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics and CMS Laser Optimize Semiconductor Manufacturing With High-Precision Laser Marking, Dicing, Scribing

Increased tax credits for chipmakers would further incentivize domestic semiconductor production; CMS Laser is on standby to provide sophisticated silicon processing solutions powered by lasers.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Laser Photonics Corporation ?(LPC), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications,and its subsidiary,? Control Micro Systems, Inc. ?(CMS Laser), highlight laser processing applications for the semiconductor industry amid the nation's push to strengthen domestic supply chains.

Today, laser processing offers the highest precision in material processing, which is especially crucial when handling high-value materials and components. In the semiconductor space, laser technology is increasingly utilized for tasks such as marking, dicing, and scribing.These solutions, integrating lasers spanning from ultraviolet to far-infrared wavelengths, significantly optimize the processing of materials like silicon, sapphire, crystal, photoresist, and related compounds.

CMS Laser, est. 1983, provides sophisticated laser machines equipped with proprietary software controls developed in-house. The company devises custom-tailored, automated solutions for unique manufacturing challenges. For the semiconductor industry , skilled engineers at CMS Laser work closely with clients to design complete manufacturing systems optimally configured to meet unique requirements, prioritizing speed, reliability, and return on investment.

Key Features of CMS Laser's Solutions:

Fiber, CO2, UV, Green, Ultrashort Pulse Lasers

Robotic Part Transport

Machine Vision Alignment

Dual Vision Inspection

On-the-Fly Processing

Multi-Zone Setup

Fume Extraction

Laser-Safe Enclosures

Custom-Tailored Controls

Advanced Automation

More capabilities can be viewed here: Advanced Laser Capabilities | CMS Laser

CMS Laser invites clients in the semiconductor industry to visit its Applications Lab , meet its engineers, and see the most complete laser laboratory in the industry. Take advantage of CMS Laser's research area with a free sample evaluation and discover how automated laser systems can improve your operations. From discovery through post-sale installation and operations, CMS Laser offers comprehensive support and services to ensure seamless integration of its solutions into each client's existing processes.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence specializing in industrial laser technologies and systems. Through its CleanTech laser cleaning brand, Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the sand and abrasive blasting markets, focusing on sustainable surface preparation, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and more. Laser Photonics' new generation of cutting-edge laser blasting technologies addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory challenges associated with outdated surface processing methods. Laser Photonics holds a reputation as a leader in industrial laser processing systems, with a brand that stands for quality and innovation. World's top manufacturers, including Fortune 1000 companies in the aviation, space exploration, automotive, defense, energy, metalworking and shipbuilding industries, rely on Laser Photonics' laser equipment to optimize their operations. For more information, visit? www.laserphotonics.com .

About CMS Laser

Control Micro Systems (CMS Laser), is a 40-year U.S. pioneer in software controls development for laser machines. Today, the company produces turnkey laser material processing systems for? marking ,? cutting ,? drilling ,? welding ,? cleaning ?and more. Its cutting-edge laser systems are expertly engineered for high-precision applications in a wide range of industries and tailored to each client's unique manufacturing needs. CMS Laser specializes in developing laser systems for a wide range of industries. It also counts several top 20 global life sciences companies among their customers. For more information, visit? Control Micro Systems, Inc. , a Laser Photonics company. Media Contact: Karla Kizzort

Laser Photonics Corporation

marketing@laserphotonics.com

407.804.1000 SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-and-cms-laser-optimize-semiconductor-manufacturing-wit-1047052