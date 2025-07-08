Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, purchased 11,842,000 common shares (Shares) of Inventus Mining Corp. over the TSX Venture Exchange (representing approximately 5.8% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at a price of $0.16 per share for aggregate consideration of $1,894,720.

Prior to the acquisition of Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned or controlled 21,549,833 Shares representing approximately 10.6% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. As a result of the acquisition of Shares, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns/or controls 33,391,833 Shares representing approximately 16.4% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. The acquisition resulted in an increase in holdings of approximately 5.8% since the date of the last filing of an early warning report.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

