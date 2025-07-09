

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms Inc. (META), the parent company of Facebook, has acquired a minority stake in French ophthalmic firm EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



According to the report, Meta purchased just under 3% of EssilorLuxottica, a stake valued at approximately 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) based on the current market price. The company is considering increasing its investment to around 5% over time, although those plans may still change.



