FLSmidth A/S: Transactions under share buy-back programme

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 15-2025

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

9 July 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark

On 25 June 2025, FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLSmidth) initiated a share buy-back programme of up to DKK 1.4 billion (ref. Company Announcement no. 12-2025). Under the share buy-back programme, FLSmidth may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 1.4 billion, and no more than 4,600,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 8 percent of the share capital of the company. The share buy-back programme will be executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme during the period from

2 July 2025 to 8 July 2025:

Number of shares bought back Average transaction price (DKK) Total transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated-previous announcement 109,500 42,687,498.50 02-02-2025 20,800 386.91 8,047,750.88 03-02-2025 21,200 390.75 8,283,804.60 04-02-2025 22,000 381.46 8,392,199.20 07-02-2025 22,000 384.17 8,451,773.00 08-02-2025 22,500 383.00 8,617,527.00 Accumulated under the programme 218,000 84,480,553.18

The details of each transaction are attached to this Company Announcement as appendix.

Following these transactions, FLSmidth holds a total of 785,002 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.36 percent of the company's total share capital.



