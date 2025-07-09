Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zölle, Spannungen & Kupfer bei 5,95 $/lb - Das perfekte Szenario für neue Entdeckungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Frankfurt
09.07.25 | 08:03
2,466 Euro
-0,24 % -0,006
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4382,50611:11
2,4382,50410:52
PR Newswire
09.07.2025 10:18 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hisense Middle East: Hisense Display Technology Powers VAR Viewing at FIFA Club World Cup 2025

DUBAI, UAE, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global brand in consumer electronics and home appliances, continues to showcase its cutting-edge display technology on the world's biggest sports stages. During the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense's state-of-the-art screens are featured in the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) room at the International Broadcast Centre (IBC), providing a stunningly sharp and immersive view of every match.

Hisense Display Technology Powers VAR Viewing at FIFA Club World Cup 2025

The VAR system demands extremely high standards for display performance, including ultra-high resolution, colour accuracy, and real-time responsiveness. Hisense's advanced screen technology delivers the clarity and precision required, ensuring that every detail of every play is visible with unmatched fidelity.

This marks the first time that FIFA has granted exclusive VAR screen branding rights to a partner, underscoring Hisense's growing influence as a trusted provider of professional display solutions for elite-level sport. "It's a proud moment for us to see Hisense technology trusted in such a high-stakes environment," said Ismail Al Hurani, Vice President, Hisense MEA. "Being at the heart of the decision-making process through our displays reflects the precision and innovation we strive for across all our products. This partnership not only reinforces our role in global sport, but also demonstrates our ability to meet the highest performance standards."

Beyond the control room, Hisense branding is also prominently featured inside the stadium, from dynamic LED perimeter boards to giant jumbotrons, showcasing bold messages such as "HISENSE 100" TV, GLOBAL No.1" and "RGB-MiniLED TV". These messages reinforce Hisense's commitment to technological excellence and global leadership, highlighting flagship innovations such as 100-inch TVs, and cutting-edge RGB-MiniLED displays on a world stage.

As global audiences tune in to witness the action, Hisense proudly continues its mission to enhance the viewing experience, on the pitch, in the VAR room, and at home. With its display innovations at the heart of the game, Hisense empowers everyone to truly Own the Moment.

About Hisense
Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 31 R&D centres, 36 industrial parks and production bases, and 64 overseas offices worldwide, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/.

For media inquiries, please contact hisense@houseofcomms.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727514/Hisense_VAR_Viewing.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-display-technology-powers-var-viewing-at-fifa-club-world-cup-2025-302501077.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.