Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT" or "Northwest"), will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, after the markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:
U.S./Canada (toll free): 1-833-752-3625
International: 1-647-846-8435
Link to audio webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14088
A replay will be available until August 20, 2025, by accessing:
U.S./Canada (toll free): 1-855-669-9658
International: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 7483273
About Northwest
Northwest provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at May 14, 2025, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 169 income-producing properties and 15.8 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe, and Australasia. The REIT's portfolio of medical outpatient buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information please visit: www.nwhreit.com.
Contacts:
Zach Vaughn, CEO, Zach.Vaughan@nwhreit.com
Stephanie Karamarkovic, CFO, Stephanie.Karamarkovic@nwhreit.com,
Alyssa Barry, Investor Relations, Alyssa.Barry@nwhreit.com, investors@nwhreit.com, (416) 366-2000 Ext. 2202
