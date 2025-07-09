Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of a second budgetary offer to build Latin America's first dedicated solar glass manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day of low-iron solar glass. The Company has received a comprehensive offer from GS Engineering GmbH ("GS"), a consortium between Grenzebach - a market leader for glass annealing lehr equipment and cutting lines (cold ends) and Sorg - a leading provider of glass melting technology, two family owned and Germany-based leaders in glass manufacturing technology.

The GS project budget is estimated at approximately EURO 150 million for the solar glass manufacturing technology. As detailed previously, in addition to this amount, there will be an industrial construction, utilities and electrical supply budget for the solar glass manufacturing facility located on the government granted land next to the Company's silica resources in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. The output of the manufacturing facility will be the production of ultra-clear solar glass with very low iron content, ideal for high-efficiency and high-quality solar glass for PV modules, based on rolled glass technology.

The Company has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Municipality of Belmonte, in the State of Bahia, Brazil, and other key public entities, for the donation of land and full infrastructure, for the installation of the industrial facilities for the solar glass manufacturing plant (see press releases here and here).

This is a competitive offer to the budgetary offer received from HORN Glass Industries AG, a leading global supplier of state-of-the-art glass production plants (see press release here). The company has sustained detailed technical and commercial discussions with both contenders, in order to refine and compare the two offers and is now focused on the decision making process of selection between these two very experienced firms.

The Company is on schedule with its plans, having completed the pre-feasibility data capture and is now in the process of selecting a short-list of engineering firms to bid for the Bankable Feasibility Study ("BFS").

"Moving from the idea origination, through planning and development and toward construction has been a fast-track process for our internal team and our external consultants. We congratulate these professionals on achieving these deliverables within our expedited timelines. Seeing our design layouts rendered over land use plots is exciting and we now enter the final stage of development with a massive internally developed pre-feasibility data set to reduce the timelines to a completed BFS," said Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun.

About GS Engineering GmbH

GS Engineering (https://gse-glass.com/) offers a wide range of consultancy, engineering and project management services to glass manufacturers. By uniting the hot end and cold end in a holistic approach, GSE can guide customers throughout the entire journey with a one-stop solution and access to the latest technological developments for state-of-the-art glass making. As a joint venture of the companies Grenzebach (https://www.grenzebach.com/en/) and Sorg (https://www.sorg.de/) the company GS Engineering is offering complete solutions especially for solar and float glass projects.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Homerun Advanced Materials

Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.





Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Homerun Energy Solutions

Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.





European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).





Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.





Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

