Sironax Grants Novartis Exclusive Option to Acquire its Brain Delivery Platform While Retaining Rights to Advance Selected Therapeutic Assets

WALTHAM, Mass., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sironax, a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of transformational therapies for age-related diseases, today announced a strategic agreement with Novartis under which Sironax will grant Novartis an exclusive option to acquire its proprietary Brain Delivery Module (BDM) platform, a differentiated blood-brain-barrier (BBB) crossing technology designed to enhance the brain delivery of therapeutics of various modalities. Sironax retains the right to continue developing selected therapeutic assets using the platform.

"This partnership combines Novartis's global expertise in neuroscience with Sironax's high-quality innovation, maximizing the potential impact of our brain delivery platform," said Dr. Shefali Agarwal, President and CEO of Sironax. "At the same time, we will continue to explore our targets of interest with the platform and deliver brain-penetrant therapeutics. This strategic alignment empowers Sironax to accelerate its global expansion and clinical development, reinforcing our commitment to redefining what's possible for patients living with serious neurological conditions."

"Effectively delivering therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier remains one of the most important challenges in drug discovery," said Robert Baloh, Global Head of Neuroscience, Biomedical Research at Novartis. "We're excited to enter into this agreement with Sironax to fully explore the promise of the BDM platform, leveraging our deep expertise and capabilities in neuroscience to bring forward next-generation therapies for patients in need."

Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis will evaluate the BDM platform within an option period. Upon option exercise, Novartis will acquire full global rights to the BDM platform. Sironax is eligible to receive up to $175 million in upfront and near-term payments.

About Sironax

Sironax is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of transformational therapies that address the root causes of age-related diseases. The company tackles aging issue by targeting three core drivers: dysregulated cell death, uncontrolled inflammation, and disrupted energy homeostasis. To date, Sironax's breakthrough pipeline contains multiple first-in-class and/or potentially best-in-class programs at clinical stage. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sironax.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to the collaboration's potential benefits, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ based on technical, regulatory, and market factors.

