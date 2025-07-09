Anzeige
WKN: A3DWAB | ISIN: SE0017161243 | Ticker-Symbol: 9E80
Fortnox AB: Resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting in Fortnox AB (publ)

At the extraordinary general meeting in Fortnox AB (publ) ("Fortnox") held today on 9 July 2025, it was resolved to elect Harry Klagsbrun (chairman), Olof Hallrup, Christian Shin Høegh Andersen and Adam Scheid to form the new board of directors of Fortnox for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

The general meeting was held at the request of EQT X and First Kraft AB, through Omega II AB, that through its public offer and acquisitions outside the offer controls more than 90 per cent of the shares in Fortnox.

For more information, please contact:
Mia Nordlander, Head of Investor Relations
Email: mia.nordlander@fortnox.se
Phone: +46 72 648 86 80

About Us
Fortnox AB (publ) is a business platform that connects people, businesses and organizations. We help businesses start, grow and develop. With smart technical products, solutions and services, and the ability to connect them with hundreds of external parties, we are a hub for businesses in Sweden. Our vision is to create a prosperous society shaped by thriving businesses.
Established in 2001, Fortnox is headquartered in Växjö with offices in Malmö, Linköping and Stockholm. Fortnox AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market.
For further information, visit www.fortnoxgroup.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
