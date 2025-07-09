Fortnox AB: Resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting in Fortnox AB (publ)

At the extraordinary general meeting in Fortnox AB (publ) ("Fortnox") held today on 9 July 2025, it was resolved to elect Harry Klagsbrun (chairman), Olof Hallrup, Christian Shin Høegh Andersen and Adam Scheid to form the new board of directors of Fortnox for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

The general meeting was held at the request of EQT X and First Kraft AB, through Omega II AB, that through its public offer and acquisitions outside the offer controls more than 90 per cent of the shares in Fortnox.

