Launching into this key growth market 1 as part of the company's geographic expansion strategy

Evolus to provide Nuceiva to French medical aesthetics healthcare professionals through its partnership with Symatese enabling direct order and delivery

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a focus on building an aesthetic portfolio of consumer brands, today announced it has partnered with Symatese to commence distribution of Nuceiva (botulinum toxin type A) in France.

Nuceiva is approved by the European Commission for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe vertical lines between the eyebrows seen at maximum frown (glabellar lines), when the severity of the above facial lines has an important psychological impact in adults below 65 years of age2

"Launching Nuceiva in France in partnership with Symatese marks a milestone in our commitment to strategic geographic expansion," said David Moatazedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Evolus. "We entered a key region that advances our global growth strategy and reinforces our dedication to international customers. Our successful track record of driving adoption in new markets continues to position us for growth as a global leader in the industry."

Symatese is a privately held French company with a long-standing presence in the aesthetics industry and a direct presence in France. It designs, engineers and manufactures regenerative medical solutions based on proprietary technology platforms. Symatese has cultivated strong, longstanding relationships with French aesthetic clinicians and is well-positioned to be the exclusive distributor of Nuceiva in France.

"We are pleased to launch Nuceivain France, once again highlighting the strong partnership between Evolus and Symatese. This achievement was made possible through the close collaboration between our teams in both companies," said Jean-Paul Gérardin, Chief Executive Officer of Symatese. "It reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing innovative solutions to the French medical community."

Nuceiva is licensed in the United States under the brand name Jeuveau and is the fastest-growing neurotoxin in the United States for four consecutive years*.

Dr. Patrick Trevidic, a renowned plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgeon based in Paris, France and Head of the Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery Department at Paris Hospital Sainte-Anne commented, "The aesthetics market in France and across Europe is undergoing a significant transformation, led by a younger generation that values subtle, non-surgical treatment options. With its distinctly millennial appeal, Evolus is expanding into the French market to introduce its innovative neuromodulator Nuceiva, through its strategic partnership with Symatese. As a clinical investigator for Nuceiva, I can confirm it provides aesthetic practitioners with enhanced versatility and choice-empowering us to deliver clinically proven, effective treatments."

The safety and efficacy of Nuceiva was evaluated through the company's TRANSPARENCY clinical program three Phase III trials3,4 including the largest head-to-head aesthetic pivotal study versus Botox (botulinum toxin type A) to date, and two long-term safety studies5,6. Side effects were similar to others in this class of medicine. For the full list of adverse events, warnings and contraindications consult the Nuceiva SmPC.

About Symatese

Founded 27 years ago by Eric Perouse and Jean-Paul Gérardin, Symatese is a privately held French company specializing in Class I to III medical devices. The company maintains an international presence through six subsidiaries and four manufacturing facilities employing a team of 365 persons and 50 researchers. At the heart of Symatese's research is the science of tissue regeneration and anatomical reconstruction for the benefit of doctors and patients. Every year, more than 25 million patients worldwide are treated thanks to its innovative hyaluronic acid, collagen, thermoplastic and silicon technologies. Symatese is able to address the most delicate and complex health issues based on its expertise in 15 therapeutic specialties, aesthetic medicine and its associated administration systems, while also relying on its products and technology brands. Research development partnerships with major global companies such as Evolus, demonstrate this strong scientific and technological excellence. Visit us at www.symatese.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) is a global performance beauty company redefining the aesthetic injectable market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global leader in aesthetics anchored by our flagship products: Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics, and Evolysse, a collection of unique injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) gels. Visit us at www.evolus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram or Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about future or anticipated events, our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, our industry and the regulatory environment in which we operate. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of those terms, or other comparable terms intended to identify statements about the future. The company's forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to anticipated product launches; market growth and consumer demand.

The forward-looking statements included herein are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections, which we believe to be reasonable, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to uncertainties associated with our ability to comply with the terms and conditions in the Medytox Settlement Agreements, our ability to fund our future operations or obtain financing to fund our operations, unfavorable global economic conditions including trade disputes and tariffs and the impact on consumer discretionary spending, uncertainties related to customer and consumer adoption of Jeuveau and Evolysse, the efficiency and operability of our digital platform, competition and market dynamics, our ability to successfully launch and commercialize our products in new markets, including the Evolysse Hyaluronic Acid (HA) gels in the U.S. and Estyme HA gels in Europe, our ability to maintain regulatory approvals of Jeuveau and Evolysse or obtain regulatory approvals for new product candidates or indications, our reliance on Symatese to achieve and/or maintain regulatory approval for the Evolysse HA gel products in the U.S., and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about May 7, 2025. These filings can be accessed online at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events. If we do update or revise one or more of these statements, investors and others should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

Jeuveau and Nuceiva, are registered trademarks and Evolysse is a trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Botox (Botulinum toxin type A) is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.

References:

Decision Research Group (DRG) Aesthetic Injectables Market Insights, Europe, June 2024. Data on file Nuceiva, INN-Botulinum Toxin Type A (Accessed 25/06/25) Berthold-Josef Rzany, MD, ScM et al. Aesthetic Surgery Journal, 2019, 1-16 Kenneth R. Beer et al. Dermatol Surgery 2019; 45 (11); 1381 1393 Joely Kaufman-Janette, MD et al. Aesthetic Surgery Journal 2021, 1-14 Z. Paul Lorenc, MD, FACS et al. Aesthetic Surgery Journal 2021, 1-16

Measured by comparing year-over-year revenue growth of each aesthetic neurotoxin on the market for the entirety of each comparable year.

