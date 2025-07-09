Oncopeptides AB: Oncopeptides announces net sales for Q2 2025

Stockholm, July 9, 2025 - Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a biotech company focused on difficult-to-treat cancers, today announces the net sales for the second quarter of 2025.

Oncopeptides releases this information ahead of the interim report for the second quarter 2025 as net sales are determined by the company to be higher than both the company's projections and assumed market expectations.

"With growth at 45 percent compared to Q1 2025, 135 percent compared to Q2 2024 and 145 percent for the full six months period compared to last year, Q2 2025 supersedes our already high growth ambitions. Q2 marks the third consecutive quarter with a quarter over quarter sales growth above 30 percent, a pace that would take us to profitability by end of next year," says Sofia Heigis, CEO of Oncopeptides. "The strong start to 2025 is a testament to our team's operational execution and a growing demand for Pepaxti. We remain focused on sustaining this revenue momentum into the rest of the year and toward profitability by 2026."

Financial overview

Oncopeptides expects net sales for the second quarter to amount to SEK 19.2 million (SEK 8.2 million for Q2 2024).

Oncopeptides expects net sales for the six months period to amount to SEK 32.5 million (SEK 13.2 million for the first six months of 2024).

The key reason for the sales increase is stronger-than-expected organic sales growth in Germany, Oncopeptides largest market, combined with faster-than-expected market access in Spain and Italy. The company expects this growth momentum to continue into H2, with the cost base expected to remain at a stable level.

The full Q2 Interim Report will be published on August 21 followed by a webcast and Q&A session on the same day. Details including registration to follow.

