Mittwoch, 30.07.2025
WKN: A2DLU2 | ISIN: SE0009414576 | Ticker-Symbol: OND
Stuttgart
30.07.25 | 07:48
0,448 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.07.2025 08:30 Uhr
Oncopeptides AB: Oncopeptides Partners with SD Pharma to further broaden Pepaxti reach in Spain

Stockholm, July 30, 2025 - Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a biotech company focused on difficult-to-treat cancers, today announces a partnership with SD Pharma, a leading Spanish pharmaceutical broker specializing in oncology and hematology. This strategic partnership will broaden physician reach of Pepaxti across hospital channels throughout Spain.

Under this collaboration, SD Pharma will enhance Oncopeptides' commercial reach in regions and hospitals beyond its' core focus areas. The partnership leverages the coordinated efforts of Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs), responsible for clinical education and medical support, and Regional Access Managers (RAMs), who manage treatment access and pharmacy logistics.

"SD Pharma's established track record and extensive healthcare professional relationships position them as an excellent partner to further extend the reach of Pepaxti in Spain," says Sofia Heigis, CEO of Oncopeptides. "This collaboration perfectly complements our existing national efforts and significantly advances our goal to serve an unmet medical need."
Established in 2013, SD Pharma is recognized for its expertise in the commercialization of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The company has successfully launched numerous products across oncology, hematology, and immunology and maintains strong partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies such as BCG, Recordati, Laboratorios Leadiant, Chiesi and Airways Medical Devices.

"Partnering with Oncopeptides to commercialize Pepaxti significantly strengthens our portfolio and reinforces our commitment to serving hematology patients across Spain," says Diego García, CEO at SD Pharma. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting innovative and essential treatments, and we look forward to delivering significant value together in the fight against cancer."

Activities by SD Pharma are expected to commence in Q3 2025, structured on a success-based model with no upfront or other costs for Oncopeptides. For more information, please visit Oncopeptides.com

For more information, please contact:
David Augustsson, Director of IR and Communications, Oncopeptides AB (publ)
E-mail: ir@oncopeptides.com
Cell phone: +46 76 229 38 68

About Oncopeptides
Oncopeptides is a Swedish biotech company focusing on research, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers.

The company uses its proprietary Peptide Drug Conjugate platform (PDC) to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. Its flagship drug is currently being commercialized in Europe with partnership agreements for South Korea, the Middle East and Africa and elsewhere.

Oncopeptides is also developing several new compounds based on its two proprietary technology platforms PDC and SPiKE.

The company was founded in 2000, has about 80 employees with operations in Sweden, Germany, Austria, Spain and Italy. Oncopeptides is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

For more information see: www.oncopeptides.com

About Pepaxti
Pepaxti® (melphalan flufenamide, also called melflufen) has been granted Marketing Authorization, in the European Union, the EEA-countries Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway, as well as in the UK. Pepaxti is indicated in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior lines of therapies, whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and who have demonstrated disease progression on or after the last therapy. For patients with a prior autologous stem cell transplantation, the time to progression should be at least 3 years from transplantation.

